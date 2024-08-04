Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

7 Nights

Alaska Inside Passage

Port: Vancouver • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Vancouver

568 reviews
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Alaska Explorer

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Sitka • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

1,133 reviews
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Glacier Discovery Northbound

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Whittier

972 reviews
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Alaska Inside Passage

Port: Vancouver • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Vancouver

887 reviews
Holland America Line
14 Nights

Alaska Roundtrip Collectors' Voyage

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Whittier • Glacier Bay • Skagway +3 more

834 reviews
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Glacier Discovery Northbound

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Whittier

834 reviews
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Alaska Explorer

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Glacier Bay • Icy Strait • Sitka • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

1,208 reviews
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Glacier Discovery Southbound

Port: Whittier • Glacier Bay • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan • Vancouver

972 reviews
Holland America Line
14 Nights

Alaska Roundtrip Collectors' Voyage

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Whittier • Glacier Bay • Skagway +3 more

972 reviews
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Glacier Discovery Southbound

Port: Whittier • Glacier Bay • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan • Vancouver

834 reviews
Holland America Line
10 Nights

Newfoundland & New England Discovery

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Baie-Comeau • Havre St. Pierre • Corner Brook • St. Anthony +4 more

598 reviews
Aug 31, 2024
Holland America Line
14 Nights

North Cape & The Midnight Sun

Port: Amsterdam • Alesund • Trondheim • Honnigsvag • Tromso • Lofoten • Lerwick • Portree +3 more

282 reviews
Aug 24, 2024
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Canada & New England Discovery

Port: Boston • Bar Harbor • Halifax • Sydney • Charlottetown • Quebec City

1,033 reviews
Aug 24, 2024
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Canada & New England Discovery

Port: Quebec City • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Saint John • Portland • Boston

1,033 reviews
Aug 31, 2024
Holland America Line
14 Nights

Northern Isles

Port: Rotterdam • Lerwick • Djupivogur • Akureyri • Isafjord • Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur +3 more

129 reviews
Aug 31, 2024
Holland America Line
