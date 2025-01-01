Holland America Line April 2026 Cruises

1 Nights

1 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Seattle

1,226
Apr 24, 2026
Holland America Line
4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

998
Apr 29, 2026
Holland America Line
18 Nights

18 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Kona • Maui • Honolulu • Kauai • Hilo • Victoria • Vancouver

998
Apr 11, 2026
Holland America Line
7 Nights

7 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Prince Rupert • Nanaimo • Victoria • Seattle

852
Apr 19, 2026
Holland America Line
11 Nights

11 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexico Cruise

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Manzanillo+1 more

580
Apr 7, 2026
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Puget Sound • Juneau • Glacier Bay • Icy Strait • Sitka • Ketchikan • Victoria+1 more

1,226
Apr 25, 2026
Holland America Line

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Thomas • Antigua • Tortola • San Juan • Half Moon Cay+1 more

915
Apr 1, 2026
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Villefranche • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Chania • Rhodes • Kusadasi+1 more

1,120
Apr 22, 2026
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

998
Apr 4, 2026
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Nights

22 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Villefranche • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Chania • Rhodes • Kusadasi+10 more

1,120
Apr 22, 2026
Holland America Line

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Isle of Portland • Le Havre • Dover

309
Apr 4, 2026
Holland America Line

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • Vancouver

1,226
Apr 20, 2026
Holland America Line

29 Nights

29 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Yokohama • Omaezaki • Kobe • Kochi • Fukuoka • Sokcho • Kanazawa • Sakata • Aormori • Otaru+8 more

1,145
Apr 12, 2026
Holland America Line

25 Nights

25 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver • Kona+6 more

998
Apr 4, 2026
Holland America Line

18 Nights

18 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera Cruise

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan+4 more

580
Apr 18, 2026
Holland America Line

