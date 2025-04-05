Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Holland America Line April 2025 Cruises

We found you 46 cruises

17 Nights

Circle Hawaii

Port: Vancouver • Hilo • Maui • Honolulu • Kona • Kauai • Vancouver

887 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Alaska Explorer

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Sitka • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

1,133 reviews
Apr 27, 2025
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Alaska Inside Passage

Port: Vancouver • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Vancouver

887 reviews
Apr 26, 2025
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Classic California Coast

Port: San Diego • Ensenada • San Francisco • Santa Barbara • San Diego

568 reviews
Apr 19, 2025
Holland America Line
4 Nights

Pacific Northwest Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Seattle • Victoria • Vancouver

887 reviews
Apr 22, 2025
Holland America Line
21 Nights

Circle Hawaii & Pacific Northwest Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Hilo • Maui • Honolulu • Kona • Kauai • Vancouver • Seattle • Victoria +1 more

887 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Mexican Riviera

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • San Diego

568 reviews
Apr 26, 2025
Holland America Line
15 Nights

Cultural Crossing With Paris And London

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Cornwall • Isle of Portland • Le Havre • Dover • Rotterdam

282 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
Holland America Line
14 Nights

Cultural Crossing With Paris And London

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Cornwall • Isle of Portland • Le Havre • Dover

282 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
Holland America Line
21 Nights

Norwegian Fjords Crossing: Scotland London & Brug...

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Isle of Portland • Southampton • Brugge +7 more

129 reviews
Apr 12, 2025
Holland America Line
4 Nights

Pacific Coastal Cruise

Port: San Diego • Victoria • Vancouver

972 reviews
Apr 30, 2025
Holland America Line
21 Nights

Panama Canal

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • Aruba • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Puntarenas +6 more

972 reviews
Apr 13, 2025
Holland America Line
10 Nights

Western Caribbean Explorer

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Falmouth • Roatan • Belize City • Cozumel • Key West +1 more

1,208 reviews
Apr 2, 2025
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Amber Cove • San Juan • St. Thomas • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

972 reviews
Apr 6, 2025
Holland America Line
14 Nights

Cultural Crossing With Madeira And Morocco

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Madeira • Tangier • Barcelona

1,101 reviews
Apr 19, 2025
Holland America Line
