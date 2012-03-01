Hebridean Princess has attracted a strong following among Britain's upper crust, who enjoy their exclusivity and the solid, unpretentious comfort epitomized by the "country house at sea" style. Great for lectures and learning.

Best for: Foodie Brits and anyone looking for unusual walking holidays

There is little structured entertainment, with most people opting for simple relaxation, although the guides who escort every cruise give fascinating talks after dinner that are always well attended. Bicycles are available to borrow, while walks on the Footloose cruises are guided and divided by ability group. The ship also has a library, which sees regular use.

Pretty well everything is included, from bar drinks to wine with meals, crew gratuities, excursions and entrance fees, use of the ship's bicycles and Wi-Fi. All you'll pay for are wines and spirits from the Premium list and laundry.

Yes, though there's no hard-and-fast rule about black tie, but most people do wear it for the two gala nights per week. Anybody with a family tartan will sport the full regalia. For ladies, understated elegance is preferable to bling. Otherwise, smart-casual is the order of the day.

Expect to sail with well-heeled Brits, mainly retired, some titled; this ship is unashamedly posh. Anglophile, affluent North Americans sometimes travel, too. On designated "footloose" sailings expect serious walkers, as the top level of hikes are suitably challenging. The line is not suitable for families.

In fact the word cheap is what I think of this company, they would use cheaper moorings and the highlight was to be Vienna where we only stopped for 3 hours and were given stale cake.And it was because of these friends and their wonderful company I didnt jump ship!

If you like style and nice people, this is the ship.We have traveled with this ship twice, 2016 and 2017, and we are booked on a cruise this year (2018) as well).

But we had nothing to fear because, as usual, the Hebridean Princess staff took everything in their stride and the cruise was as near to their normal as they could possibly make it.It was wonderful to be back cruising on the Hebridean Princess and for everything to be as near normal as they could make it.

From the accommodations to the food and staff everything about this cruise is top shelf.I must say without a doubt the best vacation or cruise I have ever experienced.

