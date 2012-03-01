Hebridean Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview
Who goes on Hebridean cruise ships?
Expect to sail with well-heeled Brits, mainly retired, some titled; this ship is unashamedly posh. Anglophile, affluent North Americans sometimes travel, too. On designated "footloose" sailings expect serious walkers, as the top level of hikes are suitably challenging. The line is not suitable for families.
Do I have to dress up on a Hebridean cruise?
Yes, though there's no hard-and-fast rule about black tie, but most people do wear it for the two gala nights per week. Anybody with a family tartan will sport the full regalia. For ladies, understated elegance is preferable to bling. Otherwise, smart-casual is the order of the day.
Is everything free on Hebridean cruises?
Pretty well everything is included, from bar drinks to wine with meals, crew gratuities, excursions and entrance fees, use of the ship's bicycles and Wi-Fi. All you'll pay for are wines and spirits from the Premium list and laundry.
What are Hebridean’s most popular activities?
There is little structured entertainment, with most people opting for simple relaxation, although the guides who escort every cruise give fascinating talks after dinner that are always well attended. Bicycles are available to borrow, while walks on the Footloose cruises are guided and divided by ability group. The ship also has a library, which sees regular use.
Why go with Hebridean?
- Luxurious country house style
- An opulent base from which to explore Scotland's Western Isles, Ireland and Norway's fjords
- Superb food and all-inclusive drinks
Best for: Foodie Brits and anyone looking for unusual walking holidays
Not for: Families, late-night party animals