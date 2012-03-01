Hebridean Cruises

10 Reviews
Hebridean Princess

About Hebridean Cruises

Hebridean Princess has attracted a strong following among Britain's upper crust, who enjoy their exclusivity and the solid, unpretentious comfort epitomized by the "country house at sea" style. Great for lectures and learning.

  • More about Hebridean Island Cruises

  • Who goes on Hebridean cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Hebridean cruise?

We found you 1 cruise

Unfortunately, we did not find any cruises that match what you selected.

  • Try removing some of your selections
  • Try a different combination of criteria
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Hebridean Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Hebridean cruise ships?

Expect to sail with well-heeled Brits, mainly retired, some titled; this ship is unashamedly posh. Anglophile, affluent North Americans sometimes travel, too. On designated "footloose" sailings expect serious walkers, as the top level of hikes are suitably challenging. The line is not suitable for families.

Do I have to dress up on a Hebridean cruise?

Yes, though there's no hard-and-fast rule about black tie, but most people do wear it for the two gala nights per week. Anybody with a family tartan will sport the full regalia. For ladies, understated elegance is preferable to bling. Otherwise, smart-casual is the order of the day.

Is everything free on Hebridean cruises?

Pretty well everything is included, from bar drinks to wine with meals, crew gratuities, excursions and entrance fees, use of the ship's bicycles and Wi-Fi. All you'll pay for are wines and spirits from the Premium list and laundry.

What are Hebridean’s most popular activities?

There is little structured entertainment, with most people opting for simple relaxation, although the guides who escort every cruise give fascinating talks after dinner that are always well attended. Bicycles are available to borrow, while walks on the Footloose cruises are guided and divided by ability group. The ship also has a library, which sees regular use.

Why go with Hebridean?

  • Luxurious country house style
  • An opulent base from which to explore Scotland's Western Isles, Ireland and Norway's fjords
  • Superb food and all-inclusive drinks

Best for: Foodie Brits and anyone looking for unusual walking holidays

Not for: Families, late-night party animals

Hebridean Island Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Best Cruise Ever

From the accommodations to the food and staff everything about this cruise is top shelf.I must say without a doubt the best vacation or cruise I have ever experienced.Read More
User Avatar
jamnut57

few6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

A perfect return to cruising

But we had nothing to fear because, as usual, the Hebridean Princess staff took everything in their stride and the cruise was as near to their normal as they could possibly make it.It was wonderful to be back cruising on the Hebridean Princess and for everything to be as near normal as they could make it.Read More
User Avatar
CamMag

few6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

We have traveled with this ship twice, 2016 and 2017

If you like style and nice people, this is the ship.We have traveled with this ship twice, 2016 and 2017, and we are booked on a cruise this year (2018) as well).Read More
User Avatar
Jan K

few6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Danube

In fact the word cheap is what I think of this company, they would use cheaper moorings and the highlight was to be Vienna where we only stopped for 3 hours and were given stale cake.And it was because of these friends and their wonderful company I didnt jump ship!Read More
User Avatar
judi b

many10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Related Cruises

Hebridean Princess

Hebridean Princess

7 Reviews
Hebridean Island Cruises Lord of the Glens

Hebridean Island Cruises Lord of the Glens

10 Reviews
Hebridean Royal Crown

Hebridean Royal Crown

3 Reviews
Lord of the Highlands

Lord of the Highlands

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.