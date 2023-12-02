  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Hapag-Lloyd Luxury Cruises

Hapag-Lloyd Luxury Cruises

We found you 45 cruises

Europa 2

13 Nights
Time For Tea, Highlands And Deep Fjords

Ports:Hamburg (leaving) • Newcastle • Newhaven •

Invergordon • Kirkwall • Lerwick • Bergen • Vik

+3 more

18 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Europa 2

9 Nights
The Sunny Balearics And The Glamorous Cote D’azur

Ports:Malaga (leaving) • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca •

Minorca • Collioure • Saint-Tropez

+2 more

18 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Europa 2

9 Nights
From The Eternal City To The Adriatic Sea

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Sorrento • Lipari • Kerkira •

Kotor • Split • Hvar • Dubrovnik

18 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Europa

8 Nights
Insider Tips And Classics Of The Mare Balticum

Ports:Hamburg (leaving) • Gudhjem • Klaipeda • Riga •

Helsinki • St. Petersburg

11 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

14 Nights
In The Land Of The Midnight Sun

Ports:Kiel (leaving) • Oslo • Stavanger • Eidfjord •

Alesund • Lofoten • Skarsvaag • Tromso

+3 more

11 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

17 Nights
Dream Island Destinations

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Bora Bora • Aitutaki •

Rarotonga • Neiafu • Fiji • Dravuni Island

+3 more

11 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
The Best Of Great Britain

Ports:Hamburg (leaving) • Portsmouth • Penzance •

Tresco • Bantry • Dingle • Galway • Killybegs

+6 more

11 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
From The Elbe Southwards To The Tagus

Ports:Hamburg (leaving) • Antwerp • Honfleur •

Channel Islands • Belle Ile • Bordeaux • Porto

+1 more

18 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Historic Gdansk Meets Scandinavian Lifestyle

Ports:Kiel (leaving) • Kalmar • Gdansk • Malmo •

Stora Dyron • Gothenburg • Copenhagen • Hamburg

18 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Italy's Superb South

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Port of Tropea • Taormina •

Syracuse • Porto Empedocle • Palermo • Capri

+1 more

18 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
The Colours Of The Red Continent

Ports:Melbourne (leaving) • Eden • Sydney •

Fraser Island • Airlie Beach • Cairns • Darwin

+1 more

11 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Salsa Meets Samba

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • Bequia • St. George's •

Scarborough • Ile Royale • Recife

+2 more

18 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
The Atlantic Islands And The Magic Of Andalusia

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Praia da Vitoria • Horta •

Ponta Delgada • Madeira • Portimao • Seville

+2 more

18 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
„bula!“, „aloha!“ And „hello!“

Ports:Lautoka (leaving) • Fagamalo • Somosomo •

Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Hilo • Kailua

+1 more

18 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Summer, Sun And The South Seas Vibe

Ports:Puerto Vallarta (leaving) • Taiohae • Rangiroa •

Bora Bora • French Polynesia • Moorea • Tahiti

11 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Hapag-Lloyd Family Cruises

Hapag-Lloyd Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Hapag-Lloyd Romantic and Honeymoon Cruises

Hapag-Lloyd Singles Cruises

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises for Disabled Passengers

Hapag-Lloyd Senior Cruises

Hapag-Lloyd Fitness & Health Cruises

Hapag-Lloyd Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map