Hapag-Lloyd August 2024 Cruises

Hapag-Lloyd August 2024 Cruises

Europa 2
Europa 2

9 Nights

The Sunny Balearics And The Glamorous Cote D’azur

Port: Malaga • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca • Minorca • Collioure • Saint-Tropez • Saint-Florent • Monaco

18 reviews
Aug 23, 2024
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Europa 2
Europa 2

13 Nights

The Atlantic Islands And The Magic Of Andalusia

Port: Lisbon • Praia da Vitoria • Horta • Ponta Delgada • Madeira • Portimao • Seville • Marbella • Malaga

18 reviews
Aug 10, 2024
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hanseatic Inspiration (Photo: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises)
Hanseatic Inspiration

18 Nights

Expedition Greenland, Newfoundland And St Lawrence River - Lustrous Ice And Lush Green Fore

Port: Kangerlussuaq • Greenland • St. John's • Tadoussac • Saguenay • Quebec City • Thousand Islands • Toronto

4 reviews
Aug 29, 2024
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
11 Nights

The World Of The Highlanders

Port: Kiel • Leith • Kirkwall • Ullapool • Portree • Oban • Belfast • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Liverpool • Dublin

11 reviews
Aug 6, 2024
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
18 Nights

Expedition Canadian Arctic And North Greenland: Wonder And Adventure In The Far North

Port: Kangerlussuaq • Uummannaq • Nunavut • Nares Strait • Greenland • Kangerlussuaq

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

Insider Tips And Classics Of The Mare Balticum

Port: Hamburg • Gudhjem • Klaipeda • Riga • Helsinki • St. Petersburg

11 reviews
Aug 28, 2024
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
29 Nights

Expedition Northwest Passage - A Living Epic Of Arctic History

Port: Seward • Chignik • Aleutian Islands • Pribilof Islands • Nome • Northwest Passage • Kangerlussuaq

Aug 14, 2024
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
18 Nights

Expedition Spitsbergen, Iceland And Greenland - A Three-part Polar Adventure To Dream Desti

Port: Spitsbergen • Saudarkrokur • Reykjavik • Tasiilaq • Kangerlussuaq

4 reviews
Aug 11, 2024
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
