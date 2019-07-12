Hapag-Lloyd Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview
Who goes on Hapag-Lloyd cruise ships?
Hapag-Lloyd primarily draws exclusively German-speaking cruisers, but a few ships in the fleet are marketed at the international market and on these you'll get a mix of well-heeled, well-traveled cruisers from Europe and North America. The international ships also draw a larger range of age groups as well, with kids clubs onboard to appeal to families. The German-only ships mostly attract people over 50, mainly couples, and at least one ship is designated as adults-only.
Do I have to dress up on a Hapag-Lloyd cruise?
Depends on which ship you've chosen. On the non-expedition luxury ships, the general dress code for evenings is long trousers and a jacket for men (no tie) and something correspondingly elegant for women. On Europa (a German language ship), there's one formal night per cruise where black tie is encouraged.
On the expedition ships, the dress code is smart-casual throughout.
Is everything free on Hapag-Lloyd cruises?
Not quite. You can dine your way around the specialty restaurants at no extra charge, but drinks are not included, just Champagne on arrival and soft drinks in the mini-bar. Access to the beautiful sauna and steam room suites is free.
Gratuities are also included in the cruise fare, but passengers can tip further if they wish to. On expedition cruises, exploring ashore is included, but on the non-expedition luxury cruise ships, you pay extra for shore excursions.
What are Hapag-Lloyd’s most popular activities?
On the non-expedition luxury ships, days are more about lounging by the pool, visiting the gym and participating in shore excursions than anything else. Evenings are elegant and low-key, with small, intimate venues to enjoy a nightcap more popular than cavernous, noisy bars.
Life on the expedition ships, meanwhile, is all about being ashore and exploring during the day, under the guidance of experienced expedition leaders. In the evenings, there are talks and lectures, and passengers also enjoy playing around in the science labs.
Why go with Hapag-Lloyd?
- Exquisitely designed and spacious ships, targeted primarily at German-speaking cruisers
- New fleet of small, luxurious expedition ships operating imaginative itineraries
- The highest levels of cuisine and service
Best for: German-speaking luxury cruisers and adventurers seeking expeditions packed with creature comforts
Not for: Non-German speakers and budget cruisers