Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

37 Reviews
Europa

About Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Hapag-Lloyd's cruise ships offer onboard and in-port experiences that range from luxury to upmarket soft adventure. Traditionally, Hapag-Lloyd has catered to German-speaking passengers, though the line is beginning to court English-speaking travelers.

  • More about Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

  • Who goes on Hapag-Lloyd cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Hapag-Lloyd cruise?

We found you 35 cruises

Europa 2
Europa 2

13 Night
Time For Tea, Highlands And Deep Fjords

18 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Europa 2
Europa 2

9 Night
The Sunny Balearics And The Glamorous Cote D’azur

18 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Europa 2
Europa 2

9 Night
From The Eternal City To The Adriatic Sea

18 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Hanseatic Spirit
Hanseatic Spirit (Image: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises)

15 Night
Alaska - Nature's Gold Rush

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

15 Night
Alaska - The Call Of The Wilderness

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Insider Tips And Classics Of The Mare Balticum

11 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
Expedition South-west Greenland: An Adventure Betw...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

19 Night
Expedition West And East Greenland - Nordic Legacy...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
The World Of The Highlanders

11 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

13 Night
Great Lakes - North America's Scenic Shores

3 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

13 Night
Great Lakes - Masterpieces Of Nature

3 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
Expedition Spitsbergen

3 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
Expedition Spitsbergen

3 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

18 Night
Expedition Greenland, Newfoundland And St Lawrence...

3 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

18 Night
Expedition Canadian Arctic And North Greenland: Wo...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Hapag-Lloyd cruise ships?

Hapag-Lloyd primarily draws exclusively German-speaking cruisers, but a few ships in the fleet are marketed at the international market and on these you'll get a mix of well-heeled, well-traveled cruisers from Europe and North America. The international ships also draw a larger range of age groups as well, with kids clubs onboard to appeal to families. The German-only ships mostly attract people over 50, mainly couples, and at least one ship is designated as adults-only.

Do I have to dress up on a Hapag-Lloyd cruise?

Depends on which ship you've chosen. On the non-expedition luxury ships, the general dress code for evenings is long trousers and a jacket for men (no tie) and something correspondingly elegant for women. On Europa (a German language ship), there's one formal night per cruise where black tie is encouraged.

On the expedition ships, the dress code is smart-casual throughout.

Is everything free on Hapag-Lloyd cruises?

Not quite. You can dine your way around the specialty restaurants at no extra charge, but drinks are not included, just Champagne on arrival and soft drinks in the mini-bar. Access to the beautiful sauna and steam room suites is free.

Gratuities are also included in the cruise fare, but passengers can tip further if they wish to. On expedition cruises, exploring ashore is included, but on the non-expedition luxury cruise ships, you pay extra for shore excursions.

What are Hapag-Lloyd’s most popular activities?

On the non-expedition luxury ships, days are more about lounging by the pool, visiting the gym and participating in shore excursions than anything else. Evenings are elegant and low-key, with small, intimate venues to enjoy a nightcap more popular than cavernous, noisy bars.

Life on the expedition ships, meanwhile, is all about being ashore and exploring during the day, under the guidance of experienced expedition leaders. In the evenings, there are talks and lectures, and passengers also enjoy playing around in the science labs.

Why go with Hapag-Lloyd?

  • Exquisitely designed and spacious ships, targeted primarily at German-speaking cruisers
  • New fleet of small, luxurious expedition ships operating imaginative itineraries
  • The highest levels of cuisine and service

Best for: German-speaking luxury cruisers and adventurers seeking expeditions packed with creature comforts

Not for: Non-German speakers and budget cruisers

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Hanseatic Inspiration pleasant luxury expedition

There was no grab bar in the shower (though there was one at the toilet), even though the ship commonly sails into rough seas, but at least the tile floor had good traction.Sadly, no hamburger or even German sausages were available for room service options.Read More
User Avatar
Catlover54

many10+ Cruises

Age 70s

ship is fabulous Internet is terrible

When it is freely available in the suites We had 12 bad movies for an 18 day cruise No English news no other programs at all No series no other video except a couple of antarctic docos Even the germans were complaining about lack of news The internet.The ladies on the front desk were a bit surly and when I had problems with internet they were very Curt in helping me Let me say this is the worst internet I have ever experienced on a ship including silversea seaborn azamara oceania and even princess.Read More
User Avatar
tinkky

many10+ Cruises

Age 47s

A New Favorite Cruise Line

As American English-speaking first timers on Hapag-Lloyd, we chose this cruise to try the storied line (with a long and very distinguished history, much like Cunard), and to be on a smaller upmarket ship, but with a completely different, German vibe.The ship actually feels and looks more German, than say a Cunard ship (an ostensibly British line with a largely British clientele but with a front facing crew from South Asia, and South East Asia).Read More
User Avatar
ClipperinSFO

many10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Wonderful luxury Baltic classical music cruise, Ocean Sun Festival 6/25/23-7/7/23

If the space, food, and good service of the Europa appeals to you, but the lone German language does not, Hapag Lloyd's Europe 2 ( which is bilingual German and English) may be a good choice as long as you don't expect to meet many English speaking new friends to have a good time (because even there, most pax are German).The older German pax way of interacting with strangers, even other Germans, (especially for those from certain parts of the country) is also a bit unfriendly (superficially polite, but generally stiff and not particularly outgoing, so don't count on making new BFF on this ship, you don't just go up to them and start trying to immediately get on a first name basis, as is often done on English luxury lines.Read More
User Avatar
Catlover54

many10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Related Cruises

Hapag-Lloyd Europa

Hapag-Lloyd Europa

11 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Bremen

Hapag-Lloyd Bremen

2 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Hanseatic

Hapag-Lloyd Hanseatic

3 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Europa 2

Hapag-Lloyd Europa 2

18 Reviews
Hanseatic Nature

Hanseatic Nature

Hanseatic Inspiration

Hanseatic Inspiration

3 Reviews
Hanseatic Spirit

Hanseatic Spirit

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.