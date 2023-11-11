  • Newsletter
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) River Cruises

American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) River Cruises

We found you 12 cruises

American Countess

8 Nights
Memphis To New Orleans

Ports:Memphis (leaving) • Tunica • Natchez •

St. Francisville • Baton Rouge

+2 more

32 Reviews
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
American Countess

8 Nights
Pittsburgh To Louisville

Ports:Pittsburgh (leaving) • Wheeling • Marietta •

Huntington • Augusta • Cincinnati • Madison

+1 more

32 Reviews
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
American Duchess

7 Nights
New Orleans To Memphis

Ports:New Orleans (leaving) • Nottoway, Louisiana •

St. Francisville • Natchez • Greenville

+1 more

46 Reviews
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
American Duchess

7 Nights
New Orleans To Memphis

Ports:New Orleans (leaving) • Nottoway, Louisiana •

St. Francisville • Natchez • Vicksburg

+2 more

46 Reviews
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Nights
Memphis To New Orleans

Ports:Memphis (leaving) • Terrene Landing • Vicksburg •

Natchez • St. Francisville • Baton Rouge

+2 more

46 Reviews
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Memphis To New Orleans

Ports:Memphis (leaving) • Terrene Landing • Vicksburg •

Natchez • St. Francisville • Baton Rouge

+2 more

46 Reviews
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights
Pittsburgh To Louisville

Ports:Pittsburgh (leaving) • Wheeling • Marietta •

Huntington • Augusta • Cincinnati • Madison

+1 more

46 Reviews
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Spokane, Wa To Portland, Or (vancouver)

Ports:Clarkston (leaving) • Richland • The Dalles •

Stevenson • Astoria • Vancouver

96 Reviews
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
Portland, Or To Spokane, Wa (clarkston)

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Astoria • Stevenson •

The Dalles • Umatilla • Richland • Clarkston

96 Reviews
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

5 Nights
Roundtrip Portland, Or

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Stevenson • The Dalles •

Portland • Astoria • Vancouver

96 Reviews
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Memphis To New Orleans

Ports:Memphis (leaving) • Vicksburg • Natchez •

St. Francisville • Nottoway, Louisiana

+1 more

46 Reviews
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
New Orleans To Memphis

Ports:New Orleans (leaving) • New Roads • Natchez •

Vicksburg • Tunica • Memphis

46 Reviews
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

