A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)
Silver Nova
The Marquee aboard Silver Nova (Rendering: Silversea)
Silver Nova
Silver Note aboard Silver Nova (Rendering: Silversea)
Silver Nova

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Crete • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Nafplion • Pireaus

45
Oct 12, 2026
Silversea
Avalon Visionary
Avalon Visionary

8 Nights

8 Nights  Europe - AllActive & Discovery On The Danube With 1 Night In B...

Port: Budapest • Passau • Visegrad • Vienna • Durnstein • Grein • Engelhartszell+1 more

83
May 26, 2026
Avalon Waterways
explora i ship exterior
Explora I
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora I
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora I
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora I

9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanA Journey Through The Marvels Of The Mediterranean...

Port: Pireaus • Santorini • Agios Nikolaos • Taormina • Malta • Tunis • Minorca • Barcelona

63
Apr 24, 2026
Explora Journeys
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Radiance (Photo: Emerald Waterways)
Emerald Radiance

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllSecrets Of The Douro & Madrid

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Porto • Madrid

132
Emerald River Cruises
6 Nights

6 Nights  Pacific CoastalPacific Coastal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

2,525
May 3, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: St. Maarten • Prickly Pear Cays • Gustavia • Nevis • Falmouth • Barbuda • Iles des Saintes+1 more

9
Ponant
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaBritish Isles Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • Cobh • Liverpool • Dublin • Holyhead • Greenock • Belfast • Inverness+1 more

2,000
Jun 4, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Seattle • Kauai • Honolulu

2,903
Oct 4, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Passau • Linz • Passau • Regensburg • Prague

83
Avalon Waterways

19 Nights

19 Nights  TranspacificTahitian Treasures Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Moorea • Tahiti • Raiatea • Tauranga • Auckland • Paihia • Sydney

780
Oct 1, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Hilo • Kailua • Vancouver

780
May 7, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllClassic Caribbean

Port: St. Maarten • Nevis • Dominica • Mayreau • Martinique • St. Kitts • St. Barts+1 more

111
Feb 7, 2026
Windstar Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Genoa • Florence • Rome • Trapani • Tunis • Sardinia • Golfo Arranci • Corsica • Calvi+1 more

163
Apr 27, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllRomantic Rhine & Moselle

Port: Amsterdam • Utrecht • Veere • Antwerp • Nijmegen • Dusseldorf • Cochem • Bernkastel+6 more

125
Scenic River

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • Virgin Gorda • Antigua • St. Barts • Saint-Pierre • St. Vincent+3 more

850
Dec 18, 2026
Azamara

