What are Grand Circle’s most popular activities?

The focus of any Grand Circle cruise is the chance to experience other cultures, histories, traditions and people. In addition to standard walking tours and coach rides to places of interest, the line's Exclusive Discovery Series events take passengers into the heart of the destination's culture, providing a glimpse of people's day-to-day lives through home-hosted meals, for example.

Onboard, the ships offer local musicians on select nights; they always draw an audience.