Grand Circle Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview
Who goes on Grand Circle cruise ships?
As with all Grand Circle cruises, the passengers onboard will all be at least 50 years old. Virtually all are from the United States, with a handful of Canadians, and they are generally well traveled. At least half of them are repeat passengers with Grand Circle. Passengers tend to be retired or semi-retired, active and college-educated, with strong business and professional backgrounds.
Do I have to dress up on a Grand Circle cruise?
Not really. There is no dress code, and passengers tend to dress casually for shore excursions. They might put on something a little smarter for dinner, but it isn't a must.
Is everything free on Grand Circle cruises?
Almost everything is included. Fares cover all meals; an open bar of house beer, house wine and soft drinks; most excursions; and Wi-Fi. Tips are not included.
What are Grand Circle’s most popular activities?
The focus of any Grand Circle cruise is the chance to experience other cultures, histories, traditions and people. In addition to standard walking tours and coach rides to places of interest, the line's Exclusive Discovery Series events take passengers into the heart of the destination's culture, providing a glimpse of people's day-to-day lives through home-hosted meals, for example.
Onboard, the ships offer local musicians on select nights; they always draw an audience.
Why go with Grand Circle?
- Emphasis on other cultures, histories, traditions and people.
- Itineraries include Europe, China, Russia.
- Local and regional specialties included in menus.
- Cruise with a well-traveled, over-50 bunch.
Best for: Mature, culturally-curious North American travelers looking for an inclusive river cruise
Not for: Families, budget cruisers and anyone under 50 years of age