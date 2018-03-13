G Adventures Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview
Who goes on G Adventures cruise ships?
G Adventures attracts a diverse group of adventure-seeking, nature-loving passengers of all ages from around the world. They might be couples booking twin cabins or groups of friends and families drawn by G Expedition's affordable triple and quad cabins. Solo travelers are matched with other like-minded individuals and pay no single supplement. The average age tends to be somewhat lower than on higher-priced expedition lines -- 50 years old for polar expedition cruising and 46 in the Galapagos and Amazon.
Do I have to dress up on a G Adventures cruise?
No. Dress onboard is casual, and G Adventures advises travelers to pack light. There's no need to pack bulky rubber boots or parkas for polar exploration either. You're loaned a pair of boots to use during your cruise, and the line gives you a parka that's yours to take home after the sailing.
Is everything free on G Adventures cruises?
No. Cruise fares for G Adventures include most shore excursions (with the exception of kayaking in polar regions and an optional night of camping in Antarctica), as well onboard lectures; all meals and snacks; 24/7 coffee, tea and water (each passenger is given a reusable water bottle to fill from water stations on the ship); airport transfers; and Captain's welcome and farewell receptions with complimentary glasses of sparkling wine.
Tips are not included; G Adventures recommends between $10 and $15 per person, per day. Other extra expenses might include soda and alcoholic drinks, shop purchases and laundry services.
What are G Adventures’s most popular activities?
The most popular activities vary depending on the style of G Adventures cruise you're on. Doing an expedition cruise in the Galapagos, Amazon or one of the polar regions? Kodiak and skiff tours, hiking and shore excursions that get you up close to wildlife are the most popular. On a river cruise in Europe or on the Mekong? Cultural, bike and food tours are tops. Yachting around the Mediterranean or Caribbean? Hitting the beach and checking out local restaurants are among passengers' favorite pastimes.
Why go with G Adventures?
- Small-ship adventure cruising in remote locations
- Shore tours include kayaking and ice camping
- Responsible travel is a cornerstone philosophy
Best for: Adventure seekers looking for something even more off-the-beaten path than the Polar regions
Not for: Anyone looking for modern cruise ship amenities or who needs to be connected 24/7 (there is no Wi-Fi)