Is everything free on G Adventures cruises?

No. Cruise fares for G Adventures include most shore excursions (with the exception of kayaking in polar regions and an optional night of camping in Antarctica), as well onboard lectures; all meals and snacks; 24/7 coffee, tea and water (each passenger is given a reusable water bottle to fill from water stations on the ship); airport transfers; and Captain's welcome and farewell receptions with complimentary glasses of sparkling wine.

Tips are not included; G Adventures recommends between $10 and $15 per person, per day. Other extra expenses might include soda and alcoholic drinks, shop purchases and laundry services.