A typical day aboard G Adventures' sole company-owned ship, Expedition, includes shore excursions by Zodiac and lectures by the onboard expedition team (one team member for every 10 passengers). Schedules in the Antarctic, Arctic and West Africa are extremely flexible.

G Adventures Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on G Adventures cruise ships?

G Adventures attracts a diverse group of adventure-seeking, nature-loving passengers of all ages from around the world. They might be couples booking twin cabins or groups of friends and families drawn by G Expedition's affordable triple and quad cabins. Solo travelers are matched with other like-minded individuals and pay no single supplement. The average age tends to be somewhat lower than on higher-priced expedition lines -- 50 years old for polar expedition cruising and 46 in the Galapagos and Amazon.

Do I have to dress up on a G Adventures cruise?

No. Dress onboard is casual, and G Adventures advises travelers to pack light. There's no need to pack bulky rubber boots or parkas for polar exploration either. You're loaned a pair of boots to use during your cruise, and the line gives you a parka that's yours to take home after the sailing.

Is everything free on G Adventures cruises?

No. Cruise fares for G Adventures include most shore excursions (with the exception of kayaking in polar regions and an optional night of camping in Antarctica), as well onboard lectures; all meals and snacks; 24/7 coffee, tea and water (each passenger is given a reusable water bottle to fill from water stations on the ship); airport transfers; and Captain's welcome and farewell receptions with complimentary glasses of sparkling wine.

Tips are not included; G Adventures recommends between $10 and $15 per person, per day. Other extra expenses might include soda and alcoholic drinks, shop purchases and laundry services.

What are G Adventures’s most popular activities?

The most popular activities vary depending on the style of G Adventures cruise you're on. Doing an expedition cruise in the Galapagos, Amazon or one of the polar regions? Kodiak and skiff tours, hiking and shore excursions that get you up close to wildlife are the most popular. On a river cruise in Europe or on the Mekong? Cultural, bike and food tours are tops. Yachting around the Mediterranean or Caribbean? Hitting the beach and checking out local restaurants are among passengers' favorite pastimes.

Why go with G Adventures?

  • Small-ship adventure cruising in remote locations
  • Shore tours include kayaking and ice camping
  • Responsible travel is a cornerstone philosophy

Best for: Adventure seekers looking for something even more off-the-beaten path than the Polar regions

Not for: Anyone looking for modern cruise ship amenities or who needs to be connected 24/7 (there is no Wi-Fi)

G Adventures Cruises Cruiser Reviews

TRIP OF A LIFETIME!!!

They had incredibly enthusiastic expedition staff, awesome ship crew, great trip itinerary, clean/comfortable living quarters, exceptional food/service, super fun bar with live music, and the cheapest option to get to Antarctica.After this trip, we really felt the crew and the passengers were a big happy family, which I think is unique for this type of trip.Read More
User Avatar
AndyBaz

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 41s

Quest for the Antarctic Circle

Ben narrowed down a few options, of which there was many, and from there I was able to book a tour that was remarkable and perfect for me, The Quest for the Antarctic Circle with G Expedition."You are about to embark on the trip of a lifetime" - this was the line many of the expedition staff said to us in their introductions on Day 1 of our Antarctic expedition and how true these words were.Read More
User Avatar
Dilmah82

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 42s

Quest for the Antarctic Circle

His ability to ‘read’ the movement of the whales was amazing, one of the whales breached out of the water in front of the non moving ship, much to everyone’s delight The onboard lectures by the passionate expedition crew were first class.The ship may be 50 years old but it has been refurbished to the most modern standards, which of course includes the most modern navigation and safety equipment.Read More
User Avatar
froat

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Quest for the Antarctic Circle

We had a big group of orcas with a baby come right up to the ship to get a good look one day.The band (made up of crew members) played a couple of times in the evening in the Polar Bear Bar and there was karaoke one night, but apart from that most people just went back to their cabins in the evening and the odd few went to the Polar Bear Bar for a drink and a natter.Read More
User Avatar
Rhisibabe

many10+ Cruises

Age 50s

