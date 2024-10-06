Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Explora Journeys October 2024 Cruises

We found you 12 cruises

10 Nights

A Journey Of Iberian Wonders And Moroccan Mystique

Port: Barcelona • Malaga • Gibraltar • Lisbon • Portimao • Tangier • Ibiza • Barcelona

Oct 6, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
explora i ship exterior
Explora I
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora I
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora I
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora I

8 Nights

A Journey Blissed-out Beaches And Meteoric Marvels

Port: Athens • Volos • Marmaris • Santorini • Paros • Kos • Milos • Athens

49 reviews
Oct 14, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

9 Nights

A Journey To Stars Of Casablanca And The Coast Of...

Port: Barcelona • St. Lucia • Seville • Marbella • Motril • Barcelona

Oct 16, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices
explora i ship exterior
Explora I
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora I
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora I
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora I

9 Nights

A Journey To Unesco Treasures With An Opulent Edge

Port: Athens • Corfu • Dubrovnik • Ancona • Fusina • Split • Bucht von Kotor • Athens

49 reviews
Explora Journeys
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights

An Extended Journey Through Delightful Dalmatia To...

Port: Athens • Corfu • Dubrovnik • Ancona • Fusina • Split • Bucht von Kotor • Athens • Volos +6 more

49 reviews
Oct 5, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

19 Nights

An Extended Journey To Iberian Ideals And North Af...

Port: Barcelona • Malaga • Gibraltar • Lisbon • Portimao • Tangier • Ibiza • Barcelona +5 more

Oct 6, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

11 Nights

A Journey Of Sangria, Saints And Salsa Soirées

Port: Barcelona • Malaga • Lisbon • Tangier • Gibraltar • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca +1 more

Oct 25, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights

An Extended Journey From Aegean Bliss To Adriatic...

Port: Athens • Volos • Marmaris • Santorini • Paros • Kos • Milos • Athens • Corfu • Dubrovnik +5 more

49 reviews
Oct 14, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

10 Nights

A Journey To The Romantic Regions Of Tuscany And P...

Port: Athens • Agios Nikolaos • Malta • Rome • Florence • Monaco • Sanary-Sur-Mer • Barcelona

49 reviews
Oct 31, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

20 Nights

An Extended Journey From Casablanca’s Mystique To...

Port: Barcelona • St. Lucia • Seville • Marbella • Motril • Barcelona • Malaga • Lisbon • Tangier +4 more

Oct 16, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

20 Nights

An Extended Journey Of Renaissance Marvels & Iberi...

Port: Athens • Agios Nikolaos • Malta • Rome • Florence • Monaco • Sanary-Sur-Mer • Barcelona +6 more

49 reviews
Oct 31, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

19 Nights

An Extended Journey Of Mediterranean Muses & Europ...

Port: Athens • Corfu • Dubrovnik • Ancona • Fusina • Split • Bucht von Kotor • Athens +7 more

49 reviews
Oct 22, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

