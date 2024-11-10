Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Explora Journeys November 2024 Cruises

Explora Journeys November 2024 Cruises

We found you 11 cruises

19 Nights

An Extended Journey Of Iberian Intrigue & Moroccan...

Port: Barcelona • Seville • Lanzarote • Santa Cruz De La Palma • Madeira • Gibraltar +7 more

49 reviews
Nov 10, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

7 Nights

A Journey Of Calypso Rhythms And Coconut Breezes

Port: Miami • Road Bay • Dominica • Basseterre • St. Lucia • San Juan

Nov 22, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

7 Nights

A Journey To Yacht-filled Harbours And Scenic Sail...

Port: San Juan • St. Barts • Antigua • St. Kitts • Virgin Gorda • Miami

Nov 29, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
9 Nights

A Journey Through The Straits Of Gibraltar To Tant...

Port: Barcelona • Alicante • Motril • Tangier • Lisbon • Malaga • Barcelona

49 reviews
Nov 20, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

A Journey Of Spanish City Seduction And Intriguing...

Port: Barcelona • Seville • Lanzarote • Santa Cruz De La Palma • Madeira • Gibraltar +1 more

49 reviews
Nov 10, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

6 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Martinique • St. Lucia • Antigua • San Juan • Miami

Nov 16, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

14 Nights

An Extended Journey Into The Pure Caribbean Sea

Port: Barbados • Martinique • St. Lucia • Antigua • San Juan • Miami • Road Bay • Dominica +3 more

Nov 15, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

7 Nights

A Journey To Rum-soaked Isles And Castaway Bliss

Port: Barbados • Martinique • St. Lucia • Antigua • San Juan • Miami

Nov 15, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

14 Nights

An Extended Journey Of Caribbean Rhythms

Port: Miami • Road Bay • Dominica • Basseterre • St. Lucia • San Juan • St. Barts • Antigua +3 more

Nov 22, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

24 Nights

A Grand Journey From Spain’s Splendour To America’...

Port: Barcelona • Madeira • Barbados • Martinique • St. Lucia • Antigua • San Juan • Miami +5 more

Nov 5, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

14 Nights

An Extended Journey To Tropical Splendor

Port: San Juan • St. Barts • Antigua • St. Kitts • Virgin Gorda • Miami • St. Thomas • Road Bay +3 more

Nov 29, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

