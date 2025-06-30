Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Explora Journeys June 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys June 2025 Cruises

We found you 9 cruises

Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora II
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora II
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II

7 Nights

A Journey To White Isle Bohemia And Italian Rivier...

Port: Barcelona • Ibiza • Sanary-Sur-Mer • Nice • Rapallo • Portofino • Porto Santo Stefano +1 more

Jun 30, 2025
Explora Journeys
View All Prices
Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora II
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora II
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II

7 Nights

A Journey Of Picturesque Piazzas And Soulful Souks

Port: Rome • Naples • Trapani • Tunis • Carloforte • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

Jun 9, 2025
Explora Journeys
View All Prices
explora i ship exterior
Explora I
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora I
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora I
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora I

7 Nights

A Journey To The Turkish Riviera And Ancient Viney...

Port: Istanbul • Buzios • Bodrum • Rhodes • Samos • Paros • Athens

49 reviews
Jun 28, 2025
Explora Journeys
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
explora i ship exterior
Explora I
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora I
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora I
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora I

7 Nights

A Journey To Secret Lagoons And Greek Island Idyll...

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Skiathos • Volos • Ouranoupoli • Kavala • Istanbul

49 reviews
Jun 21, 2025
Explora Journeys
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

A Journey To The Cubism Of The Cyclades And Curves...

Port: Fusina • Ravenna • Dubrovnik • Brindisi • Lefkada • Milos • Athens

49 reviews
Jun 14, 2025
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

7 Nights

A Journey Of Golden Ibiza Days And Warm Riviera Ni...

Port: Barcelona • Ibiza • Sanary-Sur-Mer • Cannes • Rapallo • Portofino • Porto Santo Stefano +1 more

Jun 2, 2025
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

7 Nights

A Journey To Scintillating Sardinia And Surrealist...

Port: Rome • Sorrento • Taormina • Sardinia • Carloforte • Mahon • Barcelona

Jun 23, 2025
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

7 Nights

A Journey To Cypress-studded Hills And Cobal Harbo...

Port: Athens • Monemvasia, Greece • Corfu • Bucht von Kotor • Zadar • Rostov-on-Don +1 more

49 reviews
Jun 7, 2025
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

7 Nights

A Journey From Riviera Reverie To Sublime Italian...

Port: Barcelona • Saint-Tropez • Monaco • Corsica • Florence • Sardinia • Rome

Jun 16, 2025
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival June 2025 Cruises

Carnival June 2025 Cruises

Crystal June 2025 Cruises

Crystal June 2025 Cruises

Princess June 2025 Cruises

Princess June 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean June 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean June 2025 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions June 2025 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions June 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers June 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers June 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic June 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic June 2025 Cruises

Costa June 2025 Cruises

Costa June 2025 Cruises

MSC June 2025 Cruises

MSC June 2025 Cruises

Celestyal June 2025 Cruises

Celestyal June 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways June 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways June 2025 Cruises

Scenic River June 2025 Cruises

Scenic River June 2025 Cruises

CroisiEurope June 2025 Cruises

CroisiEurope June 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises June 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises June 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions June 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions June 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection June 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection June 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages June 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages June 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions June 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions June 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean June 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean June 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.