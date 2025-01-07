Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Explora Journeys January 2025 Cruises

We found you 15 cruises

7 Nights

A Journey Of Reggae, Reefs And Magical Mayan Ruins

Port: Miami • Ocho Rios • George Town • Cozumel • Merida • Miami

49 reviews
Jan 7, 2025
Explora Journeys
View All Prices
7 Nights

A Journey Into The Elegance Of The Eastern Caribbe...

Port: San Juan • Road Bay • Antigua • St. Kitts • Virgin Gorda • Miami

49 reviews
Jan 21, 2025
Explora Journeys
View All Prices
8 Nights

A Journey To Temples, Blue Lagoons, And Marine Res...

Port: Miami • Key West • Costa Maya • Belize City • Cozumel • Merida • Miami

49 reviews
Jan 28, 2025
Explora Journeys
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
7 Nights

A Journey From Chic French Beaches To Rain-foreste...

Port: Miami • St. Thomas • St. Barts • Guadeloupe • St. Lucia • San Juan

49 reviews
Jan 14, 2025
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

21 Nights

An Extended Journey To Southern Serenity And Carib...

Port: Miami • New Orleans • Cozumel • Merida • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami +7 more

Jan 14, 2025
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

9 Nights

A Journey To Frangipani Breezes And Lyrical French...

Port: Miami • Road Bay • Guadeloupe • St. Lucia • San Juan • Miami

Jan 5, 2025
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

14 Nights

An Extended Journey From Caribbean Rhythms To Jung...

Port: Miami • Ocho Rios • George Town • Cozumel • Merida • Miami • St. Thomas • St. Barts +3 more

49 reviews
Jan 7, 2025
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

19 Nights

A Journey To Frangipani Breezes And Lyrical French...

Port: Miami • Road Bay • Guadeloupe • St. Lucia • San Juan • Miami • New Orleans • Cozumel +3 more

Jan 5, 2025
Explora Journeys
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

An Extended Journey From Miami’s Shores To Caribbe...

Port: Miami • St. Thomas • St. Barts • Guadeloupe • St. Lucia • San Juan • Road Bay • Antigua +3 more

49 reviews
Jan 14, 2025
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

21 Nights

An Extended Journey From Caribbean Isles To Centra...

Port: Miami • St. Barts • Guadeloupe • Bequia • St. Lucia • Antigua • Virgin Gorda • Miami +6 more

Jan 24, 2025
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

17 Nights

An Extended Journey From Maya Mystique To Caribbea...

Port: Miami • Key West • Costa Maya • Belize City • Cozumel • Merida • Miami • Puerto Plata +5 more

49 reviews
Jan 28, 2025
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

10 Nights

A Journey Into Creole Culture And Sainted Harbours

Port: Miami • New Orleans • Cozumel • Merida • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

Jan 14, 2025
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

11 Nights

A Journey Into Creole Culture And Sainted Harbours

Port: Miami • St. Barts • Guadeloupe • Bequia • St. Lucia • Antigua • Virgin Gorda • Miami

Jan 24, 2025
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

31 Nights

A Grand Journey From The Mississippi Delta To Maya...

Port: Miami • New Orleans • Cozumel • Merida • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami +13 more

Jan 14, 2025
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

15 Nights

An Extended Journey Of Secluded Shores & Ancient M...

Port: San Juan • Road Bay • Antigua • St. Kitts • Virgin Gorda • Miami • Key West • Costa Maya +4 more

49 reviews
Jan 21, 2025
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

