Explora Journeys December 2024 Cruises

We found you 16 cruises

explora i ship exterior
Explora I
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora I
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora I
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora I

7 Nights

A Journey Of Reggae, Reefs And Magical Mayan Ruins

Port: Miami • Ocho Rios • George Town • Cozumel • Merida • Miami

49 reviews
Dec 16, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices
Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora II
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora II
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II

9 Nights

A Journey Into A Sizzling New Year And Enchanted I...

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • Antigua • St. Kitts • Virgin Gorda • Nyanga • Lefkada • Puerto Plata +1 more

Dec 27, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices
explora i ship exterior
Explora I
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora I
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora I
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora I

6 Nights

A Journey Of Sunshine Caribbean Shores And Sizzlin...

Port: Barbados • Guadeloupe • Antigua • San Juan • Miami

49 reviews
Dec 10, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices
Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora II
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora II
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II

16 Nights

An Extended Journey Of Holiday Celebrations Amongs...

Port: Miami • Road Bay • Guadeloupe • Jost Van Dyke • St. Lucia • San Juan • St. Thomas • Antigua +6 more

Dec 20, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

A Journey Taking An Ambrosial Arc Of The Lesser An...

Port: Miami • San Juan • Road Bay • Dominica • St. Lucia • Barbados

49 reviews
Dec 23, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

7 Nights

A Journey To Butterfly Isles And French Caribbean...

Port: Miami • Road Bay • Guadeloupe • Jost Van Dyke • St. Lucia • San Juan

Dec 20, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

18 Nights

An Extended Journey Of New Year’s Soireés And Trop...

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • Antigua • St. Kitts • Virgin Gorda • Nyanga • Lefkada • Puerto Plata +6 more

Dec 27, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

13 Nights

An Extended Journey From Butterfly Isles To Mayan...

Port: Barbados • Guadeloupe • Antigua • San Juan • Miami • Ocho Rios • George Town • Cozumel +2 more

49 reviews
Dec 10, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

15 Nights

An Extended Journey From Abc Isles To Mexican Myst...

Port: Barbados • Grenada • Bonaire • Curacao • Aruba • Miami • Ocho Rios • George Town • Cozumel +2 more

49 reviews
Dec 30, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

15 Nights

An Extended Journey To Spice-soaked Shores

Port: Miami • San Juan • Road Bay • Dominica • St. Lucia • Barbados • Grenada • Bonaire +3 more

49 reviews
Dec 23, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

7 Nights

A Journey To Sainted Shores And Volcanic Islands

Port: Barbados • Bequia • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • Virgin Gorda • Miami

Dec 13, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

14 Nights

An Extended Journey Of Caribbean Crescendos & Regg...

Port: Miami • Ocho Rios • George Town • Cozumel • Merida • Miami • San Juan • Road Bay • Dominica +2 more

49 reviews
Dec 16, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

14 Nights

An Extended Journey Of Island Alchemy & Transforma...

Port: Barbados • Bequia • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • Virgin Gorda • Miami • Road Bay • Guadeloupe +3 more

Dec 13, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

A Journey From Spice Island To The Abc Islands

Port: Barbados • Grenada • Bonaire • Curacao • Aruba • Miami

49 reviews
Dec 30, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

14 Nights

An Extended Journey Of Colourful Caribbean Escapes

Port: Miami • St. Thomas • Road Bay • Dominica • Saint-Pierre • Barbados • Bequia • St. Lucia +3 more

Dec 6, 2024
Explora Journeys
View All Prices

