Explora Journeys is the luxury brand from cruise giant MSC Cruises which will start out with one ship, Explora I, in 2023, followed by three identical ships each year afterwards.

With 922-passengers and 461 all-balcony suites, the ships come in very much at the larger end of the luxury segment.

The 14-deck vessels will have four swimming pools, including one with a retractable roof; nine dining "experiences" and a crew to guest ratio of 1.25 to 1.

MSC's owners, the Aponte family, have long harboured ambitions to have a dedicated luxury brand and Explora Journeys has their hand all over it, with the logo designed by Alexa Aponte-Vago, CFO of the MSC Group, daughter of founder Gianluigi Aponte and wife of Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago.

And concept -- "for guests who want to stay longer, leave later, and travel deeper,” -- and European design, is also part of that vision.

Their aim is to "reinvent the classic cruise experience for the next generation of cruise travellers".