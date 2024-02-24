Explora Journeys Cruises

About Explora Journeys Cruises

Explora Journeys is the luxury brand from cruise giant MSC Cruises which will start out with one ship, Explora I, in 2023, followed by three identical ships each year afterwards.

With 922-passengers and 461 all-balcony suites, the ships come in very much at the larger end of the luxury segment.

The 14-deck vessels will have four swimming pools, including one with a retractable roof; nine dining "experiences" and a crew to guest ratio of 1.25 to 1.

MSC's owners, the Aponte family, have long harboured ambitions to have a dedicated luxury brand and Explora Journeys has their hand all over it, with the logo designed by Alexa Aponte-Vago, CFO of the MSC Group, daughter of founder Gianluigi Aponte and wife of Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago.

And concept -- "for guests who want to stay longer, leave later, and travel deeper,” -- and European design, is also part of that vision.

Their aim is to "reinvent the classic cruise experience for the next generation of cruise travellers".

Explora I
explora i ship exterior

9 Night
A Journey To Unesco Treasures With An Opulent Edge

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Explora I
explora i ship exterior

14 Night
An Extended Journey To Sybaritic Beaches

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Explora I
explora i ship exterior

14 Night
An Extended Journey To Sybaritic Beaches

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Explora I
explora i ship exterior

6 Night
A Journey Through Time To The Pearls Of Arabia

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
A Journey Of Riviera Reveries And Italian Icons

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
8 Night
A Journey To Temples, Blue Lagoons, And Marine Res...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
10 Night
A Journey Into Creole Culture And Sainted Harbours

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
7 Night
A Journey Between Star-studded Riviera Escapes

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
10 Night
A Journey Of Iberian Wonders And Moroccan Mystique

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
6 Night
A Journey Of Sunshine Caribbean Shores And Sizzlin...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
5 Night
A Journey Of Rosé Days In Super-chic Morocco And S...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
9 Night
A Journey To Unesco Malta And Balearic Bliss

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
6 Night
A Journey From Italian Piazzas To Tunisian Souks

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
8 Night
A Journey To Soulful Sicily And Southern Greece

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
9 Night
A Journey To Minoan Marvels And Harbours Of The Ad...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Explora Journeys Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Explora Journey's 1st ship delivers Italian luxury

The main swim pool (there are 4, 3 outside) is big enough to swim laps and it has a retractable roof.The first category of suites is big enough for most cruisers.Read More
User Avatar
Bonnie S R

many10+ Cruises

Age 77s

Great ship

Room service was great for breakfast and lunch The restaurants overall were really good, and service was excellent.Overall the ship itself is beautiful, exceptionally clean and great staff.Read More
User Avatar
Justlimin

many10+ Cruises

Age 54s

A great choice for really slow cruising.

From the first images the ships looked great, but the info was coming in slow and the silence before the actual sailing was killing us.As our TA kept reminding us, my wife and I were among the first Belgians to book a cruise on Explora, almost as soon as this Panama sailing was announced.Read More
User Avatar
Belgian cruiser1

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 61s

Stunning Explora1

The ship design, the well trained and positive crew delivering exemplary service, the mix of interesting ports, the brilliant cuisine and the engaging entertainment and activities have all blended to make a highly recommended Cruise experience.Small touches ( eg Steiner binoculars available in every suite, heated bathroom floors, beach towels at the gangway as you go ashore, reliably excellent coffee served by well trained baristas provided from all F&B outlets, generous supply of towels around all 3 pools and 7 jacuzzis, double as well as single, deck loungers) set the brand apart.Read More
User Avatar
Escoa

many10+ Cruises

Age 77s

