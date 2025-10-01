Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

10 Nights

Enchantment Of Eastern Europe With Budapest And Bu...

Port: Bucharest • Rousse • Vidin • Lepenski • Belgrade • Hungary • Kalocsa • Budapest

25 reviews
Oct 1, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
10 Nights

Enchantment Of Eastern Europe With Budapest And Bu...

Port: Bucharest • Giurgiu • Arbanasi • Vidin • Donji Milanovac • Belgrade • Osijek • Kalocsa +1 more

25 reviews
Sep 15, 2024
Emerald River Cruises
17 Nights

Splendours Of Europe & Prague

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Regensburg +6 more

25 reviews
Jun 25, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
14 Nights

Splendours Of Europe

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Regensburg +5 more

25 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald Waterways

12 Nights

Amsterdam With Rhine Castles & Moselle Vineyards

Port: Amsterdam • Utrecht • Koblenz • Bernkastel • Cochem • Rudesheim • Mainz • Strasbourg +2 more

25 reviews
Jun 3, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
7 Nights

Danube Explorer

Port: Munich • Passau • Cesky Krumlov • Melk • Vienna • Budapest

25 reviews
May 15, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
7 Nights

Christmas Markets On The Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Kehl • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne • Amsterdam

25 reviews
Dec 7, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
8 Nights

Enchantment Of Eastern Europe

Port: Budapest • Kalocsa • Vukovar • Belgrade • Serbia • Vidin • Rousse • Giurgiu

25 reviews
Sep 25, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
8 Nights

Enchantment Of Eastern Europe

Port: Budapest • Kalocsa • Vukovar • Belgrade • Donji Milanovac • Vidin • Rousse • Bucharest

25 reviews
Sep 9, 2024
Emerald River Cruises
10 Nights

Zurich - Lucerne & Christmas Markets On The Rhine

Port: Zurich • Luzern • Basel • Breisach • Kehl • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne • Amsterdam

25 reviews
Dec 4, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
14 Nights

Splendours Of Europe

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Melk • Passau • Nuremberg • Bamberg • Wurzburg • Miltenberg +3 more

25 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
7 Nights

Christmas Markets Of The Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Breisach • Zurich

25 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
8 Nights

Enchantment Of Eastern Europe

Port: Bucharest • Giurgiu • Arbanasi • Vidin • Donji Milanovac • Belgrade • Osijek • Kalocsa +1 more

25 reviews
Sep 15, 2024
Emerald River Cruises
9 Nights

Danube Explorer & Highlights Of Budapest

Port: Munich • Passau • Cesky Krumlov • Melk • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

25 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
9 Nights

Danube Explorer & Highlights Of Budapest

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Melk • Linz • Passau • Munich

25 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
