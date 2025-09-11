Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Emerald River Cruises September 2025

10 Nights

Classic Prague & Danube Delights

Port: Prague • Regensburg • Passau • Dürnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

171 reviews
Sep 11, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
12 Nights

Paris To Nice & Sensations Of Lyon And Provence

Port: Paris • Chalon-sur-Saone • Lyon • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Viviers • Avignon • Arles +1 more

157 reviews
Sep 25, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun

20 Nights

Prague To Paris & Splendours Of Europe

Port: Prague • Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Melk • Passau • Nuremberg • Bamberg • Wurzburg +5 more

178 reviews
Sep 10, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
10 Nights

Danube Delights & Classic Prague

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Dürnstein • Passau • Regensburg • Prague

94 reviews
Sep 6, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald Waterways

14 Nights

Splendours Of Europe

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Melk • Passau • Nuremberg • Bamberg • Wurzburg • Miltenberg +3 more

178 reviews
Sep 13, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
10 Nights

Lisbon & Secrets Of The Douro

Port: Lisbon • Obidos • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

129 reviews
Sep 3, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
10 Nights

Sensations Of Lyon & Provence With Nice

Port: Lyon • Chalon-sur-Saone • Lyon • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Viviers • Avignon • Arles +1 more

157 reviews
Sep 27, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
14 Nights

Wonders Of Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong - 7 Or 9...

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Cho Gao • Ho Chi Minh City • Ben Tre • Sa Dec • Tràm Chim National Park +4 more

27 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
12 Nights

Lisbon To Madrid With Secrets Of The Douro

Port: Lisbon • Obidos • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Porto • Madrid

129 reviews
Sep 3, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
7 Nights

Sensations Of Lyon & Provence

Port: Nice • Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Lyon • Burgundy • Lyon

157 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
10 Nights

Secrets Of The Douro & Lisbon

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Nazaré • Lisbon

129 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
9 Nights

Sensations Of Lyon & Provence With Paris

Port: Paris • Lyon • Chalon-sur-Saone • Lyon • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Viviers • Avignon • Arles +1 more

157 reviews
Sep 25, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
7 Nights

Secrets Of The Douro

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

129 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
10 Nights

Danube Delights & Classic Prague

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Dürnstein • Passau • Regensburg • Prague

171 reviews
Sep 7, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
17 Nights

Discover The Rivers Of France & Portugal & Lisbon

Port: Nice • Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Lyon • Burgundy • Porto +7 more

157 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
