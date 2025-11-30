Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Emerald River Cruises November 2025

Emerald River Cruises November 2025

We found you 20 cruises

Emerald Dawn
Emerald Dawn

6 Nights

Prague & Christmas Time On The Danube

Port: Prague • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

171 reviews
Nov 30, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices
Emerald Radiance (Photo: Emerald Waterways)
Emerald Radiance

10 Nights

Lisbon & Secrets Of The Douro

Port: Lisbon • Obidos • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

129 reviews
Nov 12, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices
Emerald Dawn
Emerald Dawn

6 Nights

Prague & Christmas Time On The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Prague

171 reviews
Nov 28, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices
Emerald Radiance (Photo: Emerald Waterways)
Emerald Radiance

10 Nights

Secrets Of The Douro & Lisbon

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Nazaré • Lisbon

129 reviews
Nov 8, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices
Emerald Waterways

7 Nights

Secrets Of The Douro

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

129 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Jewels Of The Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Kehl • Ludwigshafen • Koblenz • Cologne • Amsterdam

178 reviews
Nov 1, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Sevilla & Secrets Of The Douro

Port: Sevilla • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

129 reviews
Nov 5, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Prague To Budapest & Christmas Time On The Danube

Port: Prague • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

94 reviews
Nov 25, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Budapest To Prague & Christmas Time On The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Prague

171 reviews
Nov 26, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Majestic Mekong Cruise

Port: Phnom Penh • Tan Chau • My An Hung • Kien An Cung • Cho Gao • Ho Chi Minh City

27 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Majestic Mekong Cruise

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Ben Tre • Sa Dec • Tràm Chim National Park • Evergreen Island +3 more

27 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Prague To Budapest & Christmas Time On The Danube

Port: Prague • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

171 reviews
Nov 30, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

6 Nights

Prague & Christmas Time On The Danube

Port: Prague • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

94 reviews
Nov 25, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

6 Nights

Christmas Time On The Danube & Budapest

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna

171 reviews
Nov 26, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

Christmas Time On The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna

171 reviews
Nov 28, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

