Emerald River Cruises May 2026

We found you 67 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Radiance (Photo: Emerald Waterways)
Emerald Radiance

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllSecrets Of The Douro & Madrid

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Porto • Madrid

132
May 30, 2026
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllSplendours Of Europe

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Melk • Passau • Nuremberg • Bamberg • Wurzburg • Miltenberg+3 more

187
May 30, 2026
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald Destiny in Nuremberg (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny sailing the Danube (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Emerald Destiny
Fitness class on Emerald Destiny (Photo: John Roberts)
Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny cruises down the Danube River (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny cruises down the Danube River (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Emerald Destiny

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Delights

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Dürnstein • Danube • Regensburg • Munich

103
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald Dawn
Emerald Dawn

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllSplendours Of Europe

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Regensburg+5 more

185
May 30, 2026
Emerald River Cruises
10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Delights & Classic Prague

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Dürnstein • Danube • Regensburg • Prague

103
May 8, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Delights

Port: Munich • Regensburg • Passau • Dürnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

103
Emerald River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllSensations Of Lyon & Provence

Port: Nice • Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Lyon • Burgundy • Lyon

165
Emerald River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllSecrets Of The Douro & Lisbon

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Nazaré • Lisbon

132
Emerald River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllSecrets Of The Douro

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

132
Emerald River Cruises

17 Nights

17 Nights  Europe - AllSplendours Of Europe & Prague

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Regensburg+6 more

187
May 2, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllEnchantment Of Eastern Europe With Budapest And Bu...

Port: Budapest • Kalocsa • Vukovar • Belgrade • Serbia • Vidin • Rousse • Giurgiu

148
May 18, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

17 Nights

17 Nights  Europe - AllSplendours Of Europe & Prague

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Regensburg+6 more

185
May 30, 2026
Emerald River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllLisbon & Secrets Of The Douro

Port: Lisbon • Obidos • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

132
Emerald River Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaWonders Of Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Cho Gao • Ben Tre • Sa Dec • Cu Lao Gien • Evergreen Island • Phnom Penh+1 more

32
May 7, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllSensations Of Lyon And Provence & Paris

Port: Nice • Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Lyon • Burgundy • Lyon+1 more

165
Emerald River Cruises

