Emerald River Cruises March 2025

We found you 10 cruises

7 Nights

Tulips & The Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Colonia • Koblenz • Dürkheim • Kehl • Breisach • Basel

178 reviews
Mar 29, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Wonders Of Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong - 7 Or 9...

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Cho Gao • Ben Tre • Sa Dec • Tràm Chim National Park • Tan Chau • Phnom Penh +2 more

27 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
7 Nights

Danube Explorer

Port: Budapest • Szentendre • Bratislava • Vienna • Wachau • Linz • Passau • Munich

171 reviews
Mar 23, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald Radiance (Photo: Emerald Waterways)
Emerald Radiance

10 Nights

Secrets Of The Douro & Lisbon

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Nazaré • Lisbon

129 reviews
Mar 29, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald Waterways

7 Nights

Secrets Of The Douro

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

129 reviews
Mar 29, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
10 Nights

Tulips Of The Rhine & Lucerne - Zurich

Port: Amsterdam • Colonia • Koblenz • Dürkheim • Kehl • Breisach • Basel • Luzern • Zurich

178 reviews
Mar 29, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
7 Nights

Holland & Belgium In Bloom

Port: Amsterdam • Zaanse Schans • Rotterdam • Netherlands • Antwerp • Arnhem • Amsterdam

94 reviews
Mar 29, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
7 Nights

Sensations Of Lyon & Provence

Port: Lyon • Chalon-sur-Saone • Lyon • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Viviers • Avignon • Arles

157 reviews
Mar 29, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
7 Nights

Danube Explorer

Port: Munich • Passau • Cesky Krumlov • Melk • Vienna • Budapest

171 reviews
Mar 30, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Majestic Mekong Cruise

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Ben Tre • Sa Dec • Tràm Chim National Park • Tan Chau • Phnom Penh +2 more

27 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
