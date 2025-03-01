Emerald River Cruises June 2026

Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Radiance (Photo: Emerald Waterways)
Emerald Radiance

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllSecrets Of The Douro & Madrid

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Porto • Madrid

132
Jun 27, 2026
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllJewels Of The Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Dusseldorf • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Basel

187
Jun 13, 2026
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald Destiny in Nuremberg (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny sailing the Danube (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Emerald Destiny
Fitness class on Emerald Destiny (Photo: John Roberts)
Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny cruises down the Danube River (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny cruises down the Danube River (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Emerald Destiny

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Delights

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Dürnstein • Danube • Regensburg • Munich

103
Jun 5, 2026
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllJewels Of The Rhine & Lucerne - Zurich

Port: Amsterdam • Dusseldorf • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Basel • Luzern • Zurich

187
Jun 13, 2026
Emerald River Cruises
10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Delights & Classic Prague

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Dürnstein • Danube • Regensburg • Prague

103
Jun 5, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Delights

Port: Munich • Regensburg • Passau • Dürnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

103
Jun 12, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllSensations Of Lyon & Provence

Port: Nice • Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Lyon • Burgundy • Lyon

165
Emerald River Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - AllAmsterdam & Jewels Of The Rhine & Zurich-lucerne

Port: Amsterdam • Dusseldorf • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Basel • Lucerne • Luzern+1 more

187
Jun 11, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllSecrets Of The Douro & Lisbon

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Nazaré • Lisbon

132
Emerald River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllSecrets Of The Douro

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

132
Emerald River Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllLisbon & Secrets Of The Douro

Port: Lisbon • Obidos • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

132
Emerald River Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllEnchantment Of Eastern Europe & Istanbul

Port: Budapest • Kalocsa • Vukovar • Belgrade • Serbia • Vidin • Rousse • Giurgiu • Istanbul

185
Jun 13, 2026
Emerald River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

20 Nights

20 Nights  Europe - AllLisbon To Nice & Discover The Rivers Of France & P...

Port: Lisbon • Obidos • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Porto+7 more

132
Jun 10, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllSplendours Of Europe

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Regensburg+5 more

212
Jun 19, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllThe Majestic Rhine

Port: Basel • Colmar • Kehl • Baden-Baden • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Rudesheim • Frankfurt

187
Jun 20, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

