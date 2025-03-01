Emerald River Cruises July 2026

Emerald Destiny

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Delights

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Dürnstein • Danube • Regensburg • Munich

103
Jul 17, 2026
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald Luna

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Explorer & Prague

Port: Budapest • Szentendre • Bratislava • Vienna • Wachau • Linz • Passau • Prague

33
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald Sun

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Castles & Moselle Vineyards

Port: Zurich • Colmar • Kehl • Mainz • Rudesheim • Bernkastel • Cochem • Koblenz • Utrecht+1 more

187
Jul 18, 2026
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald Liberte

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllSensations Of Lyon & Provence

Port: Nice • Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Lyon • Burgundy • Lyon

165
Emerald River Cruises
10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Delights & Classic Prague

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Dürnstein • Danube • Regensburg • Prague

212
Jul 31, 2026
Emerald River Cruises
10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllSecrets Of The Douro & Lisbon

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Nazaré • Lisbon

132
Jul 4, 2026
Emerald River Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllSecrets Of The Douro

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

132
Jul 4, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllBerlin & The Majestic Rhine

Port: Berlin • Frankfurt • Rudesheim • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Rastatt • Kehl • Colmar • Basel

187
Jul 8, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllThe Majestic Rhine

Port: Frankfurt • Rudesheim • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Rastatt • Kehl • Colmar • Basel

187
Jul 11, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllThe Majestic Rhine & Lucerne - Zurich

Port: Frankfurt • Rudesheim • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Rastatt • Kehl • Colmar • Basel • Luzern+1 more

187
Jul 11, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

20 Nights

20 Nights  Europe - AllNice To Lisbon & Discover The Rivers Of France & P...

Port: Nice • Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Lyon • Burgundy • Porto+7 more

165
Jul 22, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllSplendours Of Europe

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Regensburg+5 more

212
Jul 17, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllJewels Of The Rhine & Copenhagen

Port: Copenhagen • Amsterdam • Dusseldorf • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Freiburg • Basel

103
Jul 31, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllSplendours Of Europe

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Melk • Passau • Nuremberg • Bamberg • Wurzburg • Miltenberg+3 more

212
Jul 3, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - AllLucerne - Zurich & Rhine Castles & Moselle Vineyar...

Port: Zurich • Lucerne • Zurich • Luzern • Basel • Colmar • Kehl • Mainz • Rudesheim • Bernkastel+4 more

187
Jul 15, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

