Emerald River Cruises December 2024

We found you 11 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Harmony on the Mekong (Photo: Ashley Kosciolek/Cruise Critic)
Emerald Harmony

12 Nights

Wonders Of Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong - 7 Or 9...

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Cho Gao • Ben Tre • Sa Dec • Tràm Chim National Park • Tan Chau • Phnom Penh +2 more

27 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
6 Nights

Prague & Christmas Time On The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Prague

171 reviews
Dec 18, 2024
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald Destiny in Nuremberg (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny sailing the Danube (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Emerald Destiny
Fitness class on Emerald Destiny (Photo: John Roberts)
Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny cruises down the Danube River (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny cruises down the Danube River (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Emerald Destiny

10 Nights

Zurich - Lucerne & Christmas Markets On The Rhine

Port: Zurich • Luzern • Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne • Amsterdam

94 reviews
Dec 11, 2024
Emerald River Cruises
8 Nights

Budapest To Prague & Christmas Time On The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Prague

171 reviews
Dec 16, 2024
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald Waterways

7 Nights

Christmas Markets On The Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Breisach • Basel

94 reviews
Dec 7, 2024
Emerald River Cruises
6 Nights

Christmas Time On The Danube & Budapest

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna

171 reviews
Dec 16, 2024
Emerald River Cruises
7 Nights

Christmas Markets On The Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne • Amsterdam

94 reviews
Dec 14, 2024
Emerald River Cruises
4 Nights

Christmas Time On The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna

171 reviews
Dec 18, 2024
Emerald River Cruises
10 Nights

Christmas Markets On The Rhine & Lucerne - Zurich

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Breisach • Basel • Lucerne • Luzern +2 more

94 reviews
Dec 7, 2024
Emerald River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Majestic Mekong Cruise

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Ben Tre • Sa Dec • Tràm Chim National Park • Tan Chau • Phnom Penh +2 more

27 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
7 Nights

Christmas Markets On The Danube

Port: Nuremberg • Regensburg • Passau • Melk • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

171 reviews
Dec 3, 2024
Emerald River Cruises
