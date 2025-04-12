Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Emerald River Cruises April 2025

We found you 34 cruises

7 Nights

Tulips & The Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Colonia • Koblenz • Dürkheim • Kehl • Breisach • Basel

178 reviews
Apr 12, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald Harmony on the Mekong (Photo: Ashley Kosciolek/Cruise Critic)
Emerald Harmony

12 Nights

Wonders Of Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong - 7 Or 9...

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Cho Gao • Ben Tre • Sa Dec • Tràm Chim National Park • Tan Chau • Phnom Penh +2 more

27 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
14 Nights

Splendours Of Europe

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Regensburg +5 more

171 reviews
Apr 20, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
17 Nights

Splendours Of Europe & Prague

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Regensburg +6 more

178 reviews
Apr 26, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald Waterways

10 Nights

Lisbon & Secrets Of The Douro

Port: Lisbon • Obidos • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

129 reviews
Apr 30, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
10 Nights

Sensations Of Lyon & Provence With Nice

Port: Lyon • Chalon-sur-Saone • Lyon • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Viviers • Avignon • Arles +1 more

157 reviews
Apr 26, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
12 Nights

Lisbon To Madrid With Secrets Of The Douro

Port: Lisbon • Obidos • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Porto • Madrid

129 reviews
Apr 30, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
7 Nights

Sensations Of Lyon & Provence

Port: Nice • Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Lyon • Burgundy • Lyon

157 reviews
Apr 19, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
20 Nights

Paris To Prague & Splendours Of Europe

Port: Paris • Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg +7 more

178 reviews
Apr 23, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
10 Nights

Secrets Of The Douro & Lisbon

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Nazaré • Lisbon

129 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
9 Nights

Sensations Of Lyon & Provence With Paris

Port: Paris • Lyon • Chalon-sur-Saone • Lyon • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Viviers • Avignon • Arles +1 more

157 reviews
Apr 10, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
14 Nights

Splendours Of Europe

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Regensburg +5 more

178 reviews
Apr 26, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
7 Nights

Secrets Of The Douro

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

129 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
12 Nights

Nice To Paris & Sensations Of Lyon And Provence

Port: Nice • Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Lyon • Burgundy • Lyon +1 more

157 reviews
Apr 30, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
10 Nights

Sensations Of Lyon & Provence With Nice

Port: Nice • Arles • Avignon • Viviers • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Lyon • Burgundy • Lyon

157 reviews
Apr 30, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
