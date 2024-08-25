Emerald River Cruises From Budapest

Emerald River Cruises From Budapest

We found you 29 cruises

Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny in Nuremberg (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

7 Night
Danube Explorer

92 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Emerald Star
Emerald Star

7 Night
Danube Explorer

132 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny in Nuremberg (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

7 Night
Danube Delights With Celebrity Chef Dale Mackay

92 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Emerald Dawn
Emerald Dawn

6 Night
Prague & Christmas Time On The Danube

170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Sponsored

Unforgettable Luxury Yacht Journeys

  • Enjoy the world-class ambiance of our award-winning luxury yachts
  • Up to $3,000 in FlexCredit + 2 for 1 Fares on select yacht cruises
  • Cruise the waters of the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Adriatic, and more
  • Luxurious suites and staterooms with world-class service

Emerald Waterways

4 Night
Christmas Time On The Danube

170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Danube Delights & Classic Prague

170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Delights Of The Danube

200 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
Splendours Of Europe

175 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The Danube

92 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Delights Of The Danube

170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Danube Delights

92 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

8 Night
Budapest To Prague & Christmas Time On The Danube

170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Christmas Markets On The Danube & Classic Prague

92 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Danube Explorer

170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Danube Delights

170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Related Cruises

Cruises from Amsterdam

Cruises from Amsterdam

1,070 Reviews
Cruises from Copenhagen

Cruises from Copenhagen

1,264 Reviews
Cruises from Frankfurt

Cruises from Frankfurt

24 Reviews
Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

202 Reviews
Cruises from Lisbon

Cruises from Lisbon

910 Reviews
Cruises from Nice

Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
Cruises from Paris

Cruises from Paris

237 Reviews
Cruises from Prague

Cruises from Prague

80 Reviews
Cruises from Basel

Cruises from Basel

165 Reviews
Cruises from Vienna

Cruises from Vienna

430 Reviews
Cruises from Munich

Cruises from Munich

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.