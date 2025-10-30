Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Emerald Yacht Cruises October 2025

Emerald Yacht Cruises October 2025

We found you 13 cruises

11 Nights

Holy Land & Pyramids With Suez Canal

Port: Larnaca • Nazareth • Suez Canal • Cairo • Safaga • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Eilat • Aqaba

33 reviews
Oct 30, 2025
Emerald Yacht Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Waterways Generic No Name StarShip
Emerald Luna
Reflections Restaurant on Emerald Star
Emerald Luna
Indoor pool aboard Emerald Luna (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
Emerald Luna
The Grand Balcony Suite on Emerald Star
Emerald Luna
Entertainment aboard Emerald Luna (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
Emerald Luna

10 Nights

Enchantment Of Eastern Europe With Budapest And Bu...

Port: Bucharest • Rousse • Vidin • Lepenski • Belgrade • Hungary • Kalocsa • Budapest

23 reviews
Oct 1, 2025
Emerald Yacht Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Yachting Gems Of The French And Italian Rivieras

Port: Nice • Tenerife • Barca d'Alva • Calvi • Saint-Tropez • Cassis • Costa Brava • Barcelona

4 reviews
Oct 4, 2025
Emerald Yacht Cruises
View All Prices
Emerald Waterways Generic No Name StarShip
Emerald Luna
Reflections Restaurant on Emerald Star
Emerald Luna
Indoor pool aboard Emerald Luna (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
Emerald Luna
The Grand Balcony Suite on Emerald Star
Emerald Luna
Entertainment aboard Emerald Luna (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
Emerald Luna

14 Nights

Splendours Of Europe

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Melk • Passau • Nuremberg • Bamberg • Wurzburg • Miltenberg +3 more

23 reviews
Oct 27, 2025
Emerald Yacht Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Danube Explorer & Highlights Of Budapest

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Melk • Linz • Passau • Munich

23 reviews
Oct 9, 2025
Emerald Yacht Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Danube Explorer & Highlights Of Budapest

Port: Munich • Passau • Cesky Krumlov • Melk • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

23 reviews
Oct 18, 2025
Emerald Yacht Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Danube Explorer & Budapest With Prague

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Melk • Linz • Passau • Prague

23 reviews
Oct 9, 2025
Emerald Yacht Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

Enchantment Of Eastern Europe

Port: Bucharest • Rousse • Vidin • Lepenski • Belgrade • Hungary • Kalocsa • Budapest

23 reviews
Oct 1, 2025
Emerald Yacht Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Exploring The Balearic Islands

Port: Barcelona • Cadillac • Palamos • Mahon • Palma de Mallorca • Ibiza +2 more

4 reviews
Emerald Yacht Cruises
View All Prices

23 Nights

Discover Ancient Wonders Of The Mediterranean & Re...

Port: Athens • Delos • Milos • Santorini • Patmos • Kusadasi • Kosrae • Rhodes • Antalya • Alanya +9 more

33 reviews
Oct 18, 2025
Emerald Yacht Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

The Histories Of The Mediterranean

Port: Athens • Delos • Milos • Santorini • Patmos • Kusadasi • Kosrae • Rhodes • Antalya • Alanya +2 more

33 reviews
Oct 18, 2025
Emerald Yacht Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Danube Explorer & Budapest With Prague

Port: Prague • Passau • Cesky Krumlov • Melk • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

23 reviews
Oct 15, 2025
Emerald Yacht Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Greek Islands & Turkish Coastline

Port: Athens • Delos • Patmos • Kusadasi • Kosrae • Santorini • Paros • Athens

33 reviews
Emerald Yacht Cruises
View All Prices

