Emerald Yacht Cruises May 2026

We found you 14 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Observation Lounge on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Pool deck on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Tenders on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllIstanbul To Athens Adventure

Port: Istanbul • Kusadasi • Patmos • Delos • Santorini • Milos • Pireaus

40
May 30, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Observation Lounge on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Pool deck on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Tenders on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllAthens To Istanbul Adventure

Port: Pireaus • Milos • Santorini • Delos • Patmos • Kusadasi • Kepez • Istanbul

40
May 23, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises
Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Observation Lounge on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Pool deck on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Tenders on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllA Voyage From Greece To Cyprus

Port: Larnaca • Paphos • Antalya • Kas • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Santorini • Patmos • Kusadasi+2 more

40
May 2, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises
Emerald Kaia

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllThe Greek Islands, Adriatic & Corinth Canal

Port: Pireaus • Delos • Transit the Corinth Canal - Itea • Lefkada+6 more

May 27, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises
9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllEnchanting Greece & The Amalfi Coast

Port: Malta • Taormina • Lipari • Positano • Capri • Sorrento • Gaeta • Barca d'Alva • Rome

9
May 5, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllHidden Gems Of The Croatian Riviera

Port: Dubrovnik • Split • Opatija • Piran • Fusina

May 2, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllGreek Islands From The Corinth Canal To The Bospor...

Port: Pireaus • Itea • Katakolon • Chania • Santorini • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Pireaus

40
May 12, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllAdriatic, The Greek Islands & Corinth Canal

Port: Dubrovnik • Korcula • Kotor • Sarande • Corfu • Parga • Lefkada • Itea • Delos • Paros+1 more

May 16, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises

5 Nights

5 Nights  Europe - AllCôte D'azur & Beyond

Port: Nice • Portofino • Saint-Tropez • Menton • Monaco • Nice

9
May 21, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllFrench & Italian Rivieras With Corsica

Port: Rome • Calvi • Florence • Catania • Portovenere • Portofino • Monaco • Nice

9
May 14, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllDiscover The Best Of The Croatian Coast

Port: Dubrovnik • Split • Opatija • Piran • Fusina • Rovinj • Sibenik • Trogir • Vis • Hvar+2 more

May 2, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllCroatian Coast And The Best Of The Adriatic

Port: Fusina • Rovinj • Sibenik • Trogir • Vis • Hvar • Korcula • Dubrovnik

May 9, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises

17 Nights

17 Nights  Europe - AllDiscover Greece, Corinth Canal & The Adriatic

Port: Pireaus • Delos • Transit the Corinth Canal - Itea • Lefkada+10 more

May 27, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  Europe - AllDiscover Malta, Italy & France

Port: Malta • Taormina • Lipari • Positano • Capri • Sorrento • Gaeta • Barca d'Alva • Rome • Calvi+6 more

9
May 5, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises

