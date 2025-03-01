Emerald Yacht Cruises June 2026

Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Azzurra
Emerald Azzurra
Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Observation Lounge on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Pool deck on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Tenders on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllClassical Greece

Port: Pireaus • Delos • Bodrum • Rhodes • Santorini • Chania • Hydra • Pireaus

40
Jun 13, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Observation Lounge on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Pool deck on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Tenders on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllIstanbul To Athens Adventure

Port: Istanbul • Kusadasi • Patmos • Delos • Santorini • Milos • Pireaus

40
Jun 27, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises
Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Observation Lounge on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Pool deck on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Tenders on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllGreek Islands & Turkish Coastlines

Port: Pireaus • Delos • Patmos • Kusadasi • Kos • Santorini • Paros • Pireaus

40
Jun 6, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Observation Lounge on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Pool deck on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Tenders on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllAthens To Istanbul Adventure

Port: Pireaus • Milos • Santorini • Delos • Patmos • Kusadasi • Kepez • Istanbul

40
Jun 20, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllAdriatic Discovery: Venice, Istria & The Croatian...

Port: Fusina • Piran • St. Thomas • Senj • Opatija • Rovinj • Fusina

Jun 13, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllFrench & Italian Rivieras With Corsica

Port: Nice • Monaco • Portofino • Portovenere • Catania • Florence • Calvi • Rome

9
Jun 27, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllDiscover The Splendours Of Italian & French Coastl...

Port: Nice • Monaco • Portofino • Portovenere • Catania • Florence • Calvi • Rome+7 more

9
Jun 27, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllHidden Gems Of The Croatian Riviera

Port: Dubrovnik • Split • Opatija • Piran • Fusina

Emerald Yacht Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllDiscover The Gems Of Italy & Croatia

Port: Fusina • Piran • St. Thomas • Senj • Opatija • Rovinj • Fusina • Rovinj • Sibenik • Trogir+4 more

Jun 13, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRiviera Rendezvous

Port: Nice • Marseille • Cannes • Corsica • Portovenere • Rome • Bastia • Nice

9
Jun 20, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEnchanting Italian Coastlines

Port: Rome • Amalfi Coast • Marina Grande • Sorrento • Gaeta • Portovenere • Corsica • Rome

9
Jun 6, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllCroatian Coast And The Best Of The Adriatic

Port: Fusina • Rovinj • Sibenik • Trogir • Vis • Hvar • Korcula • Dubrovnik

Jun 20, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises

