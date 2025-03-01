Emerald Yacht Cruises July 2026

Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Observation Lounge on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Pool deck on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Tenders on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllClassical Greece

Port: Pireaus • Delos • Bodrum • Rhodes • Santorini • Chania • Hydra • Pireaus

40
Emerald Yacht Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Observation Lounge on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Pool deck on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra
Tenders on Emerald Azzurra (Photo/Fran Golden)
Emerald Azzurra

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllGreek Islands & Turkish Coastlines

Port: Pireaus • Delos • Patmos • Kusadasi • Kos • Santorini • Paros • Pireaus

40
Emerald Yacht Cruises
Emerald Kaia

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllAdriatic Discovery: Venice, Istria & The Croatian...

Port: Fusina • Piran • St. Thomas • Senj • Opatija • Rovinj • Fusina

Emerald Yacht Cruises
Emerald Kaia

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllHidden Gems Of The Croatian Riviera

Port: Dubrovnik • Split • Opatija • Piran • Fusina

Jul 18, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises
9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllEnchanting Greece & The Amalfi Coast

Port: Malta • Taormina • Lipari • Positano • Capri • Sorrento • Gaeta • Barca d'Alva • Rome

9
Jul 30, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllMalta, Sicily & Amalfi Coast

Port: Rome • Barca d'Alva • Gaeta • Sorrento • Positano • Lipari • Taormina • Malta

9
Jul 11, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllDiscover The Gems Of Italy & Croatia

Port: Fusina • Piran • St. Thomas • Senj • Opatija • Rovinj • Fusina • Rovinj • Sibenik • Trogir+4 more

Emerald Yacht Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEnchanting Italian Coastlines

Port: Rome • Amalfi Coast • Marina Grande • Sorrento • Gaeta • Portovenere • Corsica • Rome

9
Jul 4, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllMediterranean Delights

Port: Malta • Mgarr • Barca d'Alva • Mazara del Vallo • Sidi Bou Said • Trapani • Palermo • Lipari+3 more

9
Jul 20, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllDiscover The Best Of The Croatian Coast

Port: Fusina • Rovinj • Sibenik • Trogir • Vis • Hvar • Korcula • Dubrovnik • Split • Opatija • Piran+1 more

Jul 11, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllCroatian Coast And The Best Of The Adriatic

Port: Fusina • Rovinj • Sibenik • Trogir • Vis • Hvar • Korcula • Dubrovnik

Jul 11, 2026
Emerald Yacht Cruises

