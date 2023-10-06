Emerald Yacht Cruises

30 Reviews
Emerald Azzurra (Image: Emerald Yacht Cruises)

About Emerald Yacht Cruises

When it debuted in 2022, the 100-passenger Emerald Azzurra marked Emerald Cruises entry into the ocean market. Best-known for river cruises aboard its fleet of nine contemporary "Star-Ships", the offshoot of the Scenic Group changed the Emerald Waterways name to Emerald Cruises. This umbrella brand covers the newly-formed Emerald Yacht Cruises arm.

Emerald Azzurra, which will be joined by sister ship Emerald Sakara in 2023, joined the market to offer affordable superyacht-style holidays that will appeal to existing customers and cruisers looking for an exclusive small-ship experience in a laid-back atmosphere.

The latest development marks the ongoing growth of the Scenic Group which was founded by Australian entrepreneur Glen Moroney in 1986. From coach tours it expanded into all-inclusive river cruising, under the Scenic name, in 2008 and in 2019 Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours launched its first ocean vessel, the 228-passenger Scenic Eclipse.

The Emerald brand was first launched in 2014 as an affordable sister company to Scenic and offer river cruises at a lower price point and with fewer inclusions.

Emerald Yacht Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Emerald Yacht Cruises cruise ships?

Emerald's river cruisers mainly come from Australia, North America, the U.K. and other English-speaking countries, and you can expect to find the same on its yachts. Many are Scenic and Emerald regulars keen to check out the company's latest venture. Appealing to inquisitive and well-traveled folk, who prefer an intimate small-ship experience, you can expect to find a younger demographic than traditional cruise lines as Emerald offers a selection of more active excursions.

Do I have to dress up on a Emerald Yacht Cruises cruise?

For anyone that has gone on an Emerald river cruise, the ocean yacht ships have a very similar feel. Daytime wear is casual, with weather appropriate clothes for shore excursions depending on the itinerary and weather. For dinner the suggested dress code is smart casual. For women, that means a dress, skirt or slacks with a blouse or sweater, and for men collared shirts and trousers. There are no formal nights.

Is everything free on Emerald Yacht Cruises cruises?

No. However, most notably due to its Australian heritage where tipping is not ingrained in the culture, gratuities are included. Also included are all meals, wine with lunch and dinner, a high number of excursions and Wi-Fi. The main extras are drinks from the bar DiscoverMORE excursions.

What are Emerald Yacht Cruises’s most popular activities?

Passengers familiar the extensive shore tour options on Emerald Cruises' river vessels will find the same set up on Emerald Yacht Cruises. Included in the fare are EmeraldPLUS excursions, covering city and town tours and cultural experiences ashore. The EmeraldACTIVE excursions, which are also included, consist of guided bike rides, hikes and other activities to provide an alternative perspective on different destinations. Passengers can also book DiscoverMORE excursions, which are available at extra cost. These tours offer an increased level of immersion into an area's history and culture, such as a guided walking tour of Mykonos town with a wine tasting, Bedouin experience in Hurghada and a snorkel trip to Ras Mohammad National Park near Sharm el-Sheikh.

Best for: Passengers looking for a superyacht experience without the price tag of most upscale lines, plus included gratuities

Not for: Travelers wanting ultra-luxury inclusions such as butlers, all shore excursions and free-flowing drinks or a lively nightlife

Emerald Yacht Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Wonderful experience

You stepped off the ship and a few minutes walk you were in the center of a beautiful old town immersed in its history.The ports we visited reflected Croatia's long and varied history going back to Roman times with medieval town centres with narrow streets, old buildings and impressive churches.Read More
User Avatar
Stickman2

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 78s

Very disappointed

The entertainment was horrible, one female singer every night strumming on a guitar whose voice was not very pleasant.The excursion director winging it every day and a major portion of the night time lounge spent trying to sell future cruises.Read More
User Avatar
Joe Russo

many10+ Cruises

Age 64s

The best balcony in cruise world

The captain was approachable and our captain’s table dinner (no special menu) was nice.Sakkara is a new ship with 50 cabins, but the 2 Yacht suites in the rear of the ship are remarkable: about 400 square feet of wrap around balcony with a table and 4 chairs, two oversized chairs with foot rests, two loungers with a side table with plenty of room to maneuver as required to get sunlight.Read More
User Avatar
sandbag7

many10+ Cruises

Age 73s

Size of boat great but many caveats

Pros: We loved the size of the ship, there is a great deal of public space and we never felt crowded.Great to be able to visit engine room, kitchen and bridge Washers and dryers Wonderful day at Saline beach in Mayreu, the Grenadines Cons: Food quality good but unimaginative, I believe Emerald choices and not those of lovely chef Pietro.Read More
User Avatar
GBRLL

few6-10 Cruises

Age 74s

