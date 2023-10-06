Emerald Yacht Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview
Who goes on Emerald Yacht Cruises cruise ships?
Emerald's river cruisers mainly come from Australia, North America, the U.K. and other English-speaking countries, and you can expect to find the same on its yachts. Many are Scenic and Emerald regulars keen to check out the company's latest venture. Appealing to inquisitive and well-traveled folk, who prefer an intimate small-ship experience, you can expect to find a younger demographic than traditional cruise lines as Emerald offers a selection of more active excursions.
Do I have to dress up on a Emerald Yacht Cruises cruise?
For anyone that has gone on an Emerald river cruise, the ocean yacht ships have a very similar feel. Daytime wear is casual, with weather appropriate clothes for shore excursions depending on the itinerary and weather. For dinner the suggested dress code is smart casual. For women, that means a dress, skirt or slacks with a blouse or sweater, and for men collared shirts and trousers. There are no formal nights.
Is everything free on Emerald Yacht Cruises cruises?
No. However, most notably due to its Australian heritage where tipping is not ingrained in the culture, gratuities are included. Also included are all meals, wine with lunch and dinner, a high number of excursions and Wi-Fi. The main extras are drinks from the bar DiscoverMORE excursions.
What are Emerald Yacht Cruises’s most popular activities?
Passengers familiar the extensive shore tour options on Emerald Cruises' river vessels will find the same set up on Emerald Yacht Cruises. Included in the fare are EmeraldPLUS excursions, covering city and town tours and cultural experiences ashore. The EmeraldACTIVE excursions, which are also included, consist of guided bike rides, hikes and other activities to provide an alternative perspective on different destinations. Passengers can also book DiscoverMORE excursions, which are available at extra cost. These tours offer an increased level of immersion into an area's history and culture, such as a guided walking tour of Mykonos town with a wine tasting, Bedouin experience in Hurghada and a snorkel trip to Ras Mohammad National Park near Sharm el-Sheikh.
Best for: Passengers looking for a superyacht experience without the price tag of most upscale lines, plus included gratuities
Not for: Travelers wanting ultra-luxury inclusions such as butlers, all shore excursions and free-flowing drinks or a lively nightlife