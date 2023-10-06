When it debuted in 2022, the 100-passenger Emerald Azzurra marked Emerald Cruises entry into the ocean market. Best-known for river cruises aboard its fleet of nine contemporary "Star-Ships", the offshoot of the Scenic Group changed the Emerald Waterways name to Emerald Cruises. This umbrella brand covers the newly-formed Emerald Yacht Cruises arm.

Emerald Azzurra, which will be joined by sister ship Emerald Sakara in 2023, joined the market to offer affordable superyacht-style holidays that will appeal to existing customers and cruisers looking for an exclusive small-ship experience in a laid-back atmosphere.

The latest development marks the ongoing growth of the Scenic Group which was founded by Australian entrepreneur Glen Moroney in 1986. From coach tours it expanded into all-inclusive river cruising, under the Scenic name, in 2008 and in 2019 Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours launched its first ocean vessel, the 228-passenger Scenic Eclipse.

The Emerald brand was first launched in 2014 as an affordable sister company to Scenic and offer river cruises at a lower price point and with fewer inclusions.