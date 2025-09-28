Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Disney September 2025 Cruises

We found you 17 cruises

Disney Magic
Disney Magic
Disney Magic Cabins
Disney Magic
Disney Magic Dining
Disney Magic
Disney Magic Activity/Entertainment
Disney Magic
Disney Magic
Disney Magic

5 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Castaway Cay • Lookout Cay • Port Canaveral

495 reviews
Sep 28, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

65 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Castaway Cay • Lookout Cay • Fort Lauderdale

787 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Disney Wonder departing New Orleans (Photo: Disney Cruise Line)
Disney Wonder
Disney Wonder Cabins
Disney Wonder
Animator's Palace on Disney Wonder (Photo/Aaron Saunders)
Disney Wonder
Disney Wonder characters (Photo/Aaron Saunders)
Disney Wonder
The atrium functions as the heart of Disney Wonder (Photo/Aaron Saunders)
Disney Wonder

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan • Vancouver

579 reviews
Sep 8, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Castaway Cay • Fort Lauderdale

787 reviews
Sep 27, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Hilo • Honolulu

579 reviews
Sep 23, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

8 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Skagway • Juneau • Sitka • Ketchikan • Vancouver

579 reviews
Sep 15, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

3 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

65 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Tortola • St. Thomas • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Castaway Cay • Nassau • Lookout Cay • Fort Lauderdale

787 reviews
Sep 22, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Falmouth • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

Sep 20, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

3 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Lookout Cay • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

787 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Lookout Cay • Port Canaveral

495 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

65 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Southampton • Cobh • Liverpool • Greenock • Isle of Portland • Southampton

459 reviews
Sep 8, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

