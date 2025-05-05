Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Disney May 2025 Cruises

We found you 17 cruises

Disney Wonder departing New Orleans (Photo: Disney Cruise Line)
Disney Wonder
Disney Wonder Cabins
Disney Wonder
Animator's Palace on Disney Wonder (Photo/Aaron Saunders)
Disney Wonder
Disney Wonder characters (Photo/Aaron Saunders)
Disney Wonder
The atrium functions as the heart of Disney Wonder (Photo/Aaron Saunders)
Disney Wonder

3 Nights

Baja Mexico Cruise

Port: San Diego • Ensenada • San Diego

579 reviews
May 5, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices
Disney Wonder departing New Orleans (Photo: Disney Cruise Line)
Disney Wonder
Disney Wonder Cabins
Disney Wonder
Animator's Palace on Disney Wonder (Photo/Aaron Saunders)
Disney Wonder
Disney Wonder characters (Photo/Aaron Saunders)
Disney Wonder
The atrium functions as the heart of Disney Wonder (Photo/Aaron Saunders)
Disney Wonder

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan • Vancouver

579 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Lookout Cay • Fort Lauderdale

495 reviews
May 2, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

3 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

65 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Florence • Naples • Rome

459 reviews
May 31, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Tortola • St. Thomas • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Rome • Florence • Genoa • Saint-Tropez • Barcelona

459 reviews
May 17, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Lookout Cay • Nassau • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

495 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Falmouth • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Lookout Cay • Fort Lauderdale

787 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

3 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Lookout Cay • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

787 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices
3 Nights

Baja Mexico Cruise

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • Ensenada • San Diego

579 reviews
May 2, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

3 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

459 reviews
May 1, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

65 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Palermo • Naples • Rome • Florence • Barcelona

459 reviews
May 24, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

