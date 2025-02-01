Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Disney February 2025 Cruises

We found you 18 cruises

7 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Tortola • San Juan • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

Feb 1, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
6 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Galveston • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Galveston

495 reviews
Feb 24, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Vancouver

579 reviews
Feb 24, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
5 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Galveston • Progreso • Cozumel • Galveston

495 reviews
Feb 2, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
5 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Castaway Cay • Fort Lauderdale

787 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
4 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Galveston • Progreso • Galveston

495 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
3 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

65 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
7 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Tortola • St. Thomas • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

Feb 15, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
5 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Castaway Cay • Lookout Cay • Fort Lauderdale

787 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Falmouth • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

Feb 22, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
4 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Lookout Cay • Fort Lauderdale

787 reviews
Feb 20, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Suva • Pago Pago • Kauai • Honolulu

579 reviews
Feb 10, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
5 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Lookout Cay • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

459 reviews
Feb 21, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
4 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Lookout Cay • Port Canaveral

459 reviews
Feb 12, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
4 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

65 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
