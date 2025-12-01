Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Disney December 2025 Cruises

Disney December 2025 Cruises

We found you 24 cruises

4 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

65 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Lookout Cay • Port Canaveral

65 reviews
Dec 29, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Galveston • Progreso • Galveston

495 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

3 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

65 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Tortola • St. Thomas • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Progreso • Galveston

495 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Falmouth • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Castaway Cay • Lookout Cay • Port Canaveral

65 reviews
Dec 8, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Lookout Cay • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

65 reviews
Dec 15, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Lookout Cay • Castaway Cay • Fort Lauderdale

787 reviews
Dec 1, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

3 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Lookout Cay • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

787 reviews
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Lookout Cay • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

459 reviews
Dec 12, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Castaway Cay • Nassau • Lookout Cay • Port Canaveral

459 reviews
Dec 26, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Lookout Cay • Port Canaveral

459 reviews
Dec 17, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Auckland

579 reviews
Dec 11, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival December 2025 Cruises

Carnival December 2025 Cruises

Celebrity December 2025 Cruises

Celebrity December 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) December 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) December 2025 Cruises

Princess December 2025 Cruises

Princess December 2025 Cruises

Seabourn December 2025 Cruises

Seabourn December 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers December 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers December 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic December 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic December 2025 Cruises

Viking River December 2025 Cruises

Viking River December 2025 Cruises

MSC December 2025 Cruises

MSC December 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways December 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways December 2025 Cruises

Celestyal December 2025 Cruises

Celestyal December 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways December 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways December 2025 Cruises

CroisiEurope December 2025 Cruises

CroisiEurope December 2025 Cruises

Riviera River December 2025 Cruises

Riviera River December 2025 Cruises

Quark Expeditions December 2025 Cruises

Quark Expeditions December 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean December 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean December 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions December 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions December 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages December 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages December 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys December 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys December 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.