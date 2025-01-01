Cunard July 2026 Cruises

Powered by AI

We found you 37 cruises

Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cabins
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Dining
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Activity/Entertainment
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: New York • Southampton • Hamburg

1,402
Jul 10, 2026
Cunard Line
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cabins
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Dining
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Activity/Entertainment
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: New York • Southampton

1,402
Cunard Line
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cabins
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Dining
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Activity/Entertainment
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • New York

1,402
Jul 21, 2026
Cunard Line
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cabins
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Dining
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Activity/Entertainment
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

4 Nights

4 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Hamburg • Southampton

1,402
Jul 17, 2026
Cunard Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Southampton • New York

1,402
Jul 19, 2026
Cunard Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Stavanger • Olden • Cruise in Innvikfjorden • Nordfjordeid+3 more

97
Jul 5, 2026
Cunard Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Wrangell • Victoria+1 more

665
Jul 20, 2026
Cunard Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: New York • Southampton • Brugge • Olden • Cruise in Innvikfjorden • Nordfjordeid+6 more

1,402
Jul 28, 2026
Cunard Line

2 Nights

2 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Hamburg

97
Jul 12, 2026
Cunard Line

8 Nights

8 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

665
Jul 1, 2026
Cunard Line

2 Nights

2 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Hamburg

1,402
Jul 17, 2026
Cunard Line

18 Nights

18 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: New York • Southampton • Hamburg • Southampton • New York

1,402
Jul 10, 2026
Cunard Line

11 Nights

11 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Juneau • Glacier Bay • Haines • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Wrangell+2 more

665
Jul 30, 2026
Cunard Line

3 Nights

3 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Kiel • Skagen • Southampton

97
Jul 23, 2026
Cunard Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Salerno • Taormina • Corfu • Kotor • Trieste • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Malta • Naples+6 more

600
Jul 27, 2026
Cunard Line

Related Cruises

Carnival July 2026 Cruises

Carnival July 2026 Cruises

Celebrity July 2026 Cruises

Celebrity July 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) July 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) July 2026 Cruises

Princess July 2026 Cruises

Princess July 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean July 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean July 2026 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.