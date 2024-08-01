Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Cunard February 2026 Cruises

Cunard February 2026 Cruises

We found you 20 cruises

21 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Grand Cayman • Montego Bay • Roatan • Majahual • Cozumel • Miami • San Juan • Antigua +5 more

646 reviews
Feb 10, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

28 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • San Francisco • Honolulu • Kona • Tahiti • Moorea • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga +1 more

1,368 reviews
Feb 3, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

93 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • San Francisco • Honolulu • Kona • Tahiti • Moorea • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga +20 more

1,368 reviews
Feb 3, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

90 Nights

World Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Honolulu • Kona • Tahiti • Moorea • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga • Sydney +19 more

1,368 reviews
Feb 6, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

25 Nights

World Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Honolulu • Kona • Tahiti • Moorea • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga • Sydney

1,368 reviews
Feb 6, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

24 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Doha • Muscat • Colombo • Phuket • Langkawi • Penang • Singapore +2 more

42 reviews
Feb 3, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

6 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Hong Kong

42 reviews
Feb 21, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

18 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Doha • Muscat • Colombo • Phuket • Langkawi • Penang • Singapore

42 reviews
Feb 3, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

42 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Doha • Muscat • Colombo • Phuket • Langkawi • Penang • Singapore +8 more

42 reviews
Feb 3, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

62 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Manila • Bitung • Darwin • Airlie Beach • Brisbane • Sydney • Melbourne +12 more

42 reviews
Feb 27, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

9 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Grand Cayman • Montego Bay • Roatan • Majahual • Cozumel • Miami

646 reviews
Feb 10, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

21 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • San Juan • Antigua • St. Lucia • Barbados • St. Maarten • Tortola • Miami +5 more

646 reviews
Feb 19, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

24 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Hong Kong • Manila • Bitung • Darwin • Airlie Beach +2 more

42 reviews
Feb 21, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

33 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Hong Kong • Manila • Bitung • Darwin • Airlie Beach +5 more

42 reviews
Feb 21, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

28 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Madeira • Tortola • St. Maarten • St. Kitts • Dominica • St. Lucia • Barbados +2 more

587 reviews
Feb 22, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival February 2026 Cruises

Carnival February 2026 Cruises

Celebrity February 2026 Cruises

Celebrity February 2026 Cruises

Holland America Line February 2026 Cruises

Holland America Line February 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) February 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) February 2026 Cruises

Princess February 2026 Cruises

Princess February 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean February 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean February 2026 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Swan Hellenic February 2026 Cruises

Swan Hellenic February 2026 Cruises

Windstar February 2026 Cruises

Windstar February 2026 Cruises

Viking River February 2026 Cruises

Viking River February 2026 Cruises

Azamara February 2026 Cruises

Azamara February 2026 Cruises

Celestyal February 2026 Cruises

Celestyal February 2026 Cruises

Scenic River February 2026 Cruises

Scenic River February 2026 Cruises

Emerald River Cruises February 2026 Cruises

Emerald River Cruises February 2026 Cruises

Quark Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Quark Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages February 2026 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages February 2026 Cruises

Viking Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Viking Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Explora Journeys February 2026 Cruises

Explora Journeys February 2026 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) February 2026 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) February 2026 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 8th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.