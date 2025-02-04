Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Cunard February 2025 Cruises

We found you 13 cruises

81 Nights

World Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Honolulu • Apia, Samoa • Nuku Alofa • Auckland • Tauranga • Paihia +18 more

34 reviews
Feb 4, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices
Queen Elizabeth in Tasmania
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth
TA Queen Elizabeth Britannia
Queen Elizabeth
TA Queen Elizabeth Garden Lounge2
Queen Elizabeth
CC Queen Elizabeth Cabin
Queen Elizabeth

5 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Hobart • Great Oyster Bay • Sydney

644 reviews
Feb 6, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

18 Nights

World Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Honolulu • Apia, Samoa • Nuku Alofa • Auckland

34 reviews
Feb 4, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Lisbon • Madeira • Las Palmas • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Seville • Southampton

1,363 reviews
Feb 15, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Coquimbo • Arica • Lima • Manta • Panama Canal • Aruba • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

587 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

19 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Sydney • Brisbane • Airlie Beach • Cairns • Darwin • Manila • Hong Kong

34 reviews
Feb 28, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Sydney • Airlie Beach • Darwin • Bali • Jakarta • Singapore

644 reviews
Feb 11, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

23 Nights

World Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Honolulu • Apia, Samoa • Nuku Alofa • Auckland • Tauranga • Paihia +1 more

34 reviews
Feb 4, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

58 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Sydney • Brisbane • Airlie Beach • Cairns • Darwin • Manila • Hong Kong • Ho Chi Minh City +10 more

34 reviews
Feb 28, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

25 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Sydney • Brisbane • Airlie Beach • Cairns • Darwin • Manila • Hong Kong • Ho Chi Minh City +1 more

34 reviews
Feb 28, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

31 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Coquimbo • Arica • Lima • Manta • Panama Canal • Aruba • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale +4 more

587 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

19 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Montevideo • Buenos Aires • Puerto Madryn • Ushuaia • Cape Horn +5 more

587 reviews
Feb 6, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Paihia • Sydney

34 reviews
Feb 23, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

