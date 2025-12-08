Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Cunard December 2025 Cruises

Cunard December 2025 Cruises

We found you 20 cruises

Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cabins
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Dining
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Activity/Entertainment
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: New York • Southampton • New York

1,363 reviews
Dec 8, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cabins
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Dining
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Activity/Entertainment
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: New York • Southampton

1,363 reviews
Dec 8, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cabins
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Dining
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Activity/Entertainment
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Southampton • New York

1,363 reviews
Dec 15, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria Cabins
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria Dining
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria Activity/Entertainment
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria

12 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Seville • Malaga • Barcelona • Alicante • Lisbon • Southampton

587 reviews
Dec 4, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

9 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Grand Cayman • Montego Bay • Roatan • Majahual • Cozumel • Miami

644 reviews
Dec 30, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: New York • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • Antigua • St. Maarten • Tortola • New York

1,363 reviews
Dec 22, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

21 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Grand Cayman • Montego Bay • Roatan • Majahual • Cozumel • Miami • San Juan • Antigua +5 more

644 reviews
Dec 30, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Brugge • Rotterdam • Hamburg

34 reviews
Dec 14, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Seville • Madeira • Tenerife • Gran Canaria • Lanzarote • Lisbon • Southampton

34 reviews
Dec 21, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

21 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Grand Turk • Montego Bay • Belize City • Cozumel • Miami • San Juan • Antigua +5 more

644 reviews
Dec 9, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Lisbon • Madeira • Tenerife • Gran Canaria • Lanzarote • Southampton

587 reviews
Dec 16, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

20 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: New York • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • Antigua • St. Maarten • Tortola • New York • Southampton

1,363 reviews
Dec 22, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

21 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • San Juan • Antigua • St. Lucia • Barbados • St. Maarten • Tortola • Miami +6 more

644 reviews
Dec 18, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

27 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Southampton • New York • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • Antigua • St. Maarten • Tortola • New York +1 more

1,363 reviews
Dec 15, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Brugge • Rotterdam • Hamburg • Southampton

34 reviews
Dec 14, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

