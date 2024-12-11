Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Cunard December 2024 Cruises

Cunard December 2024 Cruises

We found you 23 cruises

Queen Elizabeth in Tasmania
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth
TA Queen Elizabeth Britannia
Queen Elizabeth
TA Queen Elizabeth Garden Lounge2
Queen Elizabeth
CC Queen Elizabeth Cabin
Queen Elizabeth

5 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Hobart • Great Oyster Bay • Sydney

644 reviews
Dec 11, 2024
Cunard Line
View All Prices
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cabins
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Dining
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Activity/Entertainment
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: New York • Southampton

1,363 reviews
Dec 3, 2024
Cunard Line
View All Prices
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cabins
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Dining
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Activity/Entertainment
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

13 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: New York • St. Maarten • Dominica • St. Lucia • Barbados • St. Kitts • New York

1,363 reviews
Dec 21, 2024
Cunard Line
View All Prices
Queen Elizabeth in Tasmania
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth
TA Queen Elizabeth Britannia
Queen Elizabeth
TA Queen Elizabeth Garden Lounge2
Queen Elizabeth
CC Queen Elizabeth Cabin
Queen Elizabeth

7 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Burnie • Hobart • Great Oyster Bay • Sydney

644 reviews
Dec 4, 2024
Cunard Line
View All Prices

13 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Lifou • Port Vila • Luganville • Lautoka • Suva • Sydney

644 reviews
Dec 23, 2024
Cunard Line
View All Prices

18 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: New York • Southampton • Rotterdam • Brugge • Southampton • New York

1,363 reviews
Dec 3, 2024
Cunard Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Southampton • New York

1,363 reviews
Dec 14, 2024
Cunard Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Brugge • Amsterdam • Southampton

587 reviews
Dec 28, 2024
Cunard Line
View All Prices

18 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Southampton • Lanzarote • Fuerteventura • Gran Canaria • Tenerife +4 more

34 reviews
Dec 20, 2024
Cunard Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • La Coruna • Seville • Malaga • Gibraltar • Lisbon • Vigo • Southampton

587 reviews
Dec 5, 2024
Cunard Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Brugge • Cherbourg • Southampton

587 reviews
Dec 1, 2024
Cunard Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Madeira • Las Palmas • Tenerife • Gran Canaria • Lanzarote • Lisbon • Southampton

34 reviews
Dec 1, 2024
Cunard Line
View All Prices

21 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: New York • St. Maarten • Dominica • St. Lucia • Barbados • St. Kitts • New York • Southampton

1,363 reviews
Dec 21, 2024
Cunard Line
View All Prices

20 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Port Arthur • Hobart • Sydney • Lifou • Port Vila • Luganville • Lautoka • Suva +1 more

644 reviews
Dec 16, 2024
Cunard Line
View All Prices

18 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Lifou • Port Vila • Luganville • Lautoka • Suva • Sydney • Hobart +2 more

644 reviews
Dec 23, 2024
Cunard Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival December 2024 Cruises

Carnival December 2024 Cruises

Celebrity December 2024 Cruises

Celebrity December 2024 Cruises

Crystal December 2024 Cruises

Crystal December 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) December 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) December 2024 Cruises

Princess December 2024 Cruises

Princess December 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions December 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions December 2024 Cruises

Star Clippers December 2024 Cruises

Star Clippers December 2024 Cruises

Swan Hellenic December 2024 Cruises

Swan Hellenic December 2024 Cruises

Costa December 2024 Cruises

Costa December 2024 Cruises

Viking River December 2024 Cruises

Viking River December 2024 Cruises

Azamara December 2024 Cruises

Azamara December 2024 Cruises

Celestyal December 2024 Cruises

Celestyal December 2024 Cruises

CroisiEurope December 2024 Cruises

CroisiEurope December 2024 Cruises

APT December 2024 Cruises

APT December 2024 Cruises

Riviera River December 2024 Cruises

Riviera River December 2024 Cruises

Quark Expeditions December 2024 Cruises

Quark Expeditions December 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions December 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions December 2024 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages December 2024 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages December 2024 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) December 2024 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) December 2024 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.