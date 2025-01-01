Cunard April 2026 Cruises

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Madeira • Tenerife • Las Palmas • Gran Canaria • Lanzarote • Lisbon • Southampton

600
Apr 11, 2026
Cunard Line
8 Nights

8 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Paris • New York

1,402
Apr 30, 2026
Cunard Line
12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • San Juan • Antigua • St. Lucia • Barbados • St. Maarten • Tortola • Miami

665
Apr 2, 2026
Cunard Line
31 Nights

31 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • La Coruna • Lisbon • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona+15 more

600
Apr 24, 2026
Cunard Line
10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • La Coruna • Lisbon • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

600
Apr 24, 2026
Cunard Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaTranscanal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Quetzal • Panama Canal • Curacao • Aruba • Miami

97
Apr 5, 2026
Cunard Line

25 Nights

25 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Dakar • Tenerife • Cádiz • Southampton • Paris • New York

1,402
Apr 13, 2026
Cunard Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Porto • La Coruna • Gijon • Pauillac • Southampton

600
Apr 4, 2026
Cunard Line

17 Nights

17 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Dakar • Tenerife • Cádiz • Southampton

1,402
Apr 13, 2026
Cunard Line

2 Nights

2 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Hamburg

97
Apr 30, 2026
Cunard Line

32 Nights

32 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Miami • San Juan • Antigua • St. Lucia • Barbados • St. Maarten • Tortola • Miami+8 more

665
Apr 2, 2026
Cunard Line

25 Nights

25 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Quetzal • Panama Canal • Curacao • Aruba • Miami • Ponta Delgada+1 more

97
Apr 5, 2026
Cunard Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

24 Nights

24 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • La Coruna • Lisbon • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona+10 more

600
Apr 24, 2026
Cunard Line

20 Nights

20 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Miami • Cartagena • Colon • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Huatulco • Cabo San Lucas+2 more

665
Apr 14, 2026
Cunard Line

17 Nights

17 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • La Coruna • Lisbon • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona+4 more

600
Apr 24, 2026
Cunard Line

