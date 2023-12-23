  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Crystal Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Crystal Gay & Lesbian Cruises

We found you 72 cruises

Crystal Serenity

18 Nights
San Diego To Papeete

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Honolulu • Maui •

Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Moorea

+1 more

6 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

8 Nights
San Diego To Vancouver

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • San Francisco •

Astoria, Oregon • Portland • Victoria

+1 more

6 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

13 Nights
Roundtrip Miami

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Grand Turk • St. Thomas •

Antigua • Guadalupe • Casablanca • St. Barts

+3 more

6 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

7 Nights
Barcelona To Lisbon

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Port Vendres • Ibiza •

Cartagena • Gibraltar • Casablanca • Lisbon

3 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights
Roundtrip Miami

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Salt Cay • Antigua •

St. Maarten • Casablanca • Barbados • Grenada

+3 more

6 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights
Roundtrip Vancouver

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Ketchikan • Tracy Arm •

Skagway • Sitka • Inside Passage • Victoria

+1 more

6 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Quebec City To New York City

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Halifax • Saint John •

Portland • Newport • New York

6 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Seward To Vancouver

Ports:Seward (leaving) • Hubbard Glacier • Skagway •

Juneau • Sitka • Ketchikan • Inside Passage

+1 more

6 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
Los Angeles To New York City

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Puerto Vallarta •

Huatulco • Puntarenas • Panama Canal

+5 more

6 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Lisbon To Barcelona

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Seville • Casablanca •

Cartagena • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca

+1 more

3 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
Vancouver To Los Angeles

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Astoria, Oregon •

San Francisco • Los Angeles

6 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Quebec City To Fort Lauderdale

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Boston • New York •

Norfolk • Jacksonville • Salt Cay

+1 more

6 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Miami To San Diego

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Grand Cayman • Cartagena •

Colon • Panama Canal • Puerto Quepos • Acapulco

+2 more

6 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Rome To Venice

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Naples • Taormina • Corfu •

Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split • Venice

3 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
New York City To Quebec City

Ports:New York (leaving) • Newport • Portland •

Saint John • Halifax • Cap-aux-Meules

+1 more

6 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Crystal Luxury Cruises

Crystal Family Cruises

Crystal Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Crystal Romantic and Honeymoon Cruises

Crystal Singles Cruises

Crystal Cruises for Disabled Passengers

Crystal Senior Cruises

Crystal Fitness & Health Cruises

Crystal Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map