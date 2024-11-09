Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Crystal Serenity Itineraries Cruises

We found you 40 cruises

9 Nights

Fort Lauderdale To Bridgetown

Port: Fort Lauderdale • San Juan • St. Barts • Antigua • Iles des Saintes • Casablanca +2 more

25 reviews
Nov 9, 2024
Crystal
View All Prices

8 Nights

Stockholm To Copenhagen

Port: Stockholm • Helsinki • Tallinn • Visby • Riga • Rostock • Copenhagen

25 reviews
Jul 7, 2025
Crystal
View All Prices

7 Nights

Copenhagen To Stockholm

Port: Copenhagen • Bornholm • Baltiysk • Klaipeda • Tallinn • Stockholm

25 reviews
Crystal
View All Prices

10 Nights

Liverpool To Reykjavik

Port: Liverpool • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Londonderry • Lerwick • Kirkwall • Torshavn • Djupivogur +1 more

25 reviews
Sep 7, 2025
Crystal
View All Prices
14 Nights

Quebec City To Fort Lauderdale

Port: Quebec City • St. Lawrence River • Boston • New York • Norfolk • Jacksonville • Salt Cay +1 more

25 reviews
Oct 26, 2024
Crystal
View All Prices

8 Nights

New York City To Quebec City

Port: New York • Newport • Boston • Halifax • Thunder Bay • St. Lawrence River • Quebec City

25 reviews
Crystal
View All Prices

8 Nights

Quebec City To New York City

Port: Quebec City • St. Lawrence River • Halifax • Saint John • Boston • Newport • New York

25 reviews
Oct 10, 2024
Crystal
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

19 Nights

Valparaiso To Buenos Aires

Port: Santiago • Puerto Montt • Castro • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Stanley • Puerto Madryn • Montevideo +1 more

25 reviews
Feb 3, 2025
Crystal
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

Quebec City To New York City

Port: Quebec City • Baie-Comeau • St. Lawrence River • Halifax • Saint John • Portland • Newport +1 more

25 reviews
Sep 24, 2024
Crystal
View All Prices

8 Nights

Copenhagen To Reykjavik

Port: Copenhagen • Arendal • Sandnes • Kirkwall • Lerwick • Torshavn • Reykjavik

25 reviews
Aug 6, 2025
Crystal
View All Prices

7 Nights

Cse-007-241204

Port: San Juan • Santo Domingo • Guadeloupe • St. Barts • Antigua • Tortola • San Juan

25 reviews
Dec 4, 2024
Crystal
View All Prices

6 Nights

Marseille To Lisbon

Port: Marseille • Barcelona • Malaga • Portimao • Lisbon

25 reviews
Jun 6, 2025
Crystal
View All Prices

7 Nights

Barcelona To Marseille

Port: Barcelona • Cartagena • Malaga • Gibraltar • Porto Mahon • Saint-Tropez • Marseille

25 reviews
May 30, 2025
Crystal
View All Prices

11 Nights

Buenos Aires To Rio De Janeiro

Port: Buenos Aires • Balneário Camboriú • Sao Francisco do Sul • Santos • Ilhabela +2 more

25 reviews
Feb 22, 2025
Crystal
View All Prices

7 Nights

Fort Lauderdale To San Juan

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Thomas • Tortola • St. Martin • St. Kitts • San Juan

25 reviews
Nov 27, 2024
Crystal
View All Prices

