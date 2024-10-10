Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Crystal October 2024 Cruises

We found you 5 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

Quebec City To New York City

Port: Quebec City • St. Lawrence River • Halifax • Saint John • Boston • Newport • New York

23 reviews
Oct 10, 2024
Crystal
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

New York City To Quebec City

Port: New York • Newport • Boston • Halifax • Thunder Bay • St. Lawrence River • Quebec City

23 reviews
Crystal
View All Prices

14 Nights

Quebec City To Fort Lauderdale

Port: Quebec City • St. Lawrence River • Boston • New York • Norfolk • Jacksonville • Salt Cay +1 more

23 reviews
Oct 26, 2024
Crystal
View All Prices

8 Nights

Barcelona To Rome

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Port Vendres • Calvi • Monaco • Liverpool • Rome

13 reviews
Oct 28, 2024
Crystal
View All Prices

7 Nights

Lisbon To Barcelona

Port: Lisbon • Seville • Tangier • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Valencia • Barcelona

13 reviews
Oct 7, 2024
Crystal
View All Prices

