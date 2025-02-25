Crystal Cruises From Kota Kinabalu

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

Crystal Serenity (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Serenity

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - AllRoundtrip San Diego

Port: San Diego • Topolobampo • Loreto • Seychelles • Isla Natividad • San Diego

30
Dec 21, 2026
Crystal
Crystal Symphony (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Symphony

9 Nights

9 Nights  AsiaManila To Singapore

Port: Manila • Boracay • Puerto Princesa • Kota Kinabalu • Muara, Vietnam • Singapore

27
Feb 25, 2025
Crystal
Crystal Serenity (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Serenity

8 Nights

8 Nights  Baltic SeaPortsmouth To Copenhagen

Port: Portsmouth • Brugge • Amsterdam • Stavanger • Kristiansand • Aarhus • Copenhagen

30
Jun 22, 2025
Crystal
Crystal Serenity (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Serenity

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - AllRoundtrip San Diego

Port: San Diego • Manzanillo • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego

30
Dec 30, 2026
Crystal
15 Nights

15 Nights  AfricaLisbon To Tema

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Madeira • Lanzarote • Tenerife • Las Palmas • Cape Verde+2 more

27
Nov 26, 2025
Crystal

8 Nights

8 Nights  Baltic SeaStockholm To Copenhagen

Port: Stockholm • Helsinki • Tallinn • Visby • Riga • Rostock • Copenhagen

30
Jul 7, 2025
Crystal

13 Nights

13 Nights  Canada & New EnglandReykjavik To New York City

Port: Reykjavik • Qaqortoq • L'Anse aux Meadows • Woody Point • Thunder Bay • Halifax • Boston+1 more

30
Sep 17, 2025
Crystal

8 Nights

8 Nights  Canada & New EnglandNew York City To Quebec City

Port: New York • Halifax • Thunder Bay • Charlottetown • Quebec City

30
Oct 14, 2025
Crystal

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - AllFort Lauderdale To San Jose

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Puntarenas

30
Dec 22, 2025
Crystal

8 Nights

8 Nights  Canada & New EnglandNew York City Round Trip

Port: Bayonne • Newport • Provincetown • Boston • Portland • Saint John • Bayonne

30
Oct 31, 2025
Crystal
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

15 Nights  AfricaSingapore To Mumbai

Port: Singapore • Kelang • George Town, Penang • Phuket • Port Blair • Hambantota • Colombo+3 more

30
Apr 11, 2026
Crystal
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  Canada & New EnglandQuebec City To New York City

Port: Quebec City • Baie-Comeau • Gaspe • Halifax • Boston • Bayonne

30
Oct 22, 2025
Crystal

12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - AllSan Diego To Guayaquil

Port: San Diego • Ensenada • Cabo San Lucas • Puerto Vallarta • Acajutla • San Juan del Sur+3 more

27
Aug 24, 2026
Crystal

7 Nights

7 Nights  Canada & New EnglandNew York City Round Trip

Port: New York • Newport • Provincetown • Boston • Bar Harbor • Saint John • New York

30
Crystal

9 Nights

9 Nights  AfricaCsy-009-260206

Port: Mombasa • Zanzibar • Mamoudzou • Mahajanga • Nosy Be • Lofoten • Seychelles • La Digue+1 more

27
Feb 6, 2026
Crystal

