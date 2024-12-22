Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

CroisiEurope Vivaldi Itineraries Cruises

CroisiEurope Vivaldi Itineraries Cruises

11 cruises

Vivaldi
Vivaldi

5 Nights

Christmas On The Danube

Port: Vienna • Budapest • Vienna • Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna

5 reviews
CroisiEurope
Vivaldi
Vivaldi

8 Nights

Along The Danube, The Balkan Peninsula And Budapes...

Port: Oltenita • Cernavoda • Ruse • Cruising • Belgrade • Osijek • Budapest

5 reviews
CroisiEurope
Vivaldi
Vivaldi

4 Nights

Taking In 3 Countries: The Danube And Its Traditio...

Port: Vienna • Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna

5 reviews
CroisiEurope
Vivaldi
Vivaldi

11 Nights

From The Black Sea To The Blue Danube

Port: Oltenita • Cernavoda • Constanta • Oltenita • Ruse • The Iron Gates • Belgrade • Mohacs +3 more

5 reviews
CroisiEurope
7 Nights

The Beautiful Blue Danube

Port: Melk • Wachau • Bratislava • Kalocsa • Budapest • Kalocsa • Budapest • Vienna • Esztergom +1 more

5 reviews
CroisiEurope
5 Nights

New Year On The Danube: Vienna, Budapest And Brati...

Port: Vienna • Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna

5 reviews
CroisiEurope
11 Nights

Along The Danube, The Balkan Peninsula And Budapes...

Port: Bucarest • Brasov • Sibiu • Oltenita • Cernavoda • Ruse • Cruising • Belgrade • Osijek +1 more

5 reviews
CroisiEurope
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

Along The River Danube, Budapest And The Balkan Pe...

Port: Budapest • Mohacs • Novi Sad • Iron Gates • Ruse • Cernavoda • Constanta • Oltenita

5 reviews
CroisiEurope
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Along The River Danube, Budapest And The Balkan Pe...

Port: Budapest • Mohacs • Novi Sad • Iron Gates • Ruse • Cernavoda • Constanta • Oltenita +3 more

5 reviews
CroisiEurope
11 Nights

From The Blue Danube To The Black Sea

Port: Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest • Kalocsa • Novi Sad • Belgrade • Serbia • Ruse • Cernavoda +2 more

5 reviews
CroisiEurope
4 Nights

Capital Cities Along The Danube

Port: Vienna • Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna

5 reviews
CroisiEurope
