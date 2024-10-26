Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

CroisiEurope La Belle de l'Adriatique Itineraries Cruises

CroisiEurope La Belle de l'Adriatique Itineraries Cruises

7 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
La Belle de l'Adriatique
La Belle de l'Adriatique

6 Nights

Mediterranean Splendor

Port: Dubrovnik • Bari • Otranto • Syracuse • Malta

7 reviews
Oct 26, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
La Belle de l'Adriatique
La Belle de l'Adriatique

7 Nights

The Best Spots In Sicily And Southern Italy

Port: Malta • Porto Empedocle • Trapani • Palermo • Salerno • Naples

7 reviews
Nov 29, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
La Belle de l'Adriatique
La Belle de l'Adriatique

7 Nights

The Best Spots In Sicily And Southern Italy

Port: Naples • Salerno • Palermo • Trapani • Porto Empedocle • Malta

7 reviews
Mar 5, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
La Belle de l'Adriatique
La Belle de l'Adriatique

7 Nights

The Best Of The Mediterranean:

Port: Malta • Ragusa • Syracuse • Malta

7 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Croatia And Montenegro

Port: Dubrovnik • Mljet Island • Korcula • Sibenik • Split • Kotor • Dubrovnik

7 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

7 Nights

The Treasures Of The Adriatic: Croatia, Greece, Al...

Port: Dubrovnik • Corfu • Vlore • Durres • Bar Harbor • Dubrovnik

7 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

7 Nights

Naples, The Amalfi Coast, And Sicily

Port: Naples • Aeolian Islands • Taormina • Vibo Marina • Salerno • Naples

7 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

