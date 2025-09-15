Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

CroisiEurope September 2025 Cruises

We found you 69 cruises

Lafayette
5 Nights

5 Nights

The Romantic Rhine Valley And Holland

Port: Strasbourg • Mannheim • Nierstein • Rudesheim • Amsterdam

7 reviews
Sep 15, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

6 Nights

From Basel To Amsterdam: The Treasures Of The Cele...

Port: Basel • Breisach • Mainz • Koblenz • Dusseldorf • Amsterdam

3 reviews
Sep 22, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

12 Nights

Trans-european Cruise From Strasbourg To Budapest

Port: Strasbourg • Mainz • Miltenberg • Wertheim • Schweinfurt • Bamberg • Regensburg • Passau +4 more

3 reviews
Sep 12, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
Vivaldi
11 Nights

11 Nights

From The Black Sea To The Blue Danube

Port: Oltenita • Cernavoda • Constanta • Oltenita • Ruse • The Iron Gates • Belgrade • Mohacs +3 more

5 reviews
Sep 29, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

7 Nights

Croatia And Montenegro

Port: Dubrovnik • Mljet Island • Korcula • Sibenik • Split • Kotor • Dubrovnik

7 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

4 Nights

A Trip To Admire The Beautiful Scenery Of The Rhôn...

Port: Arles • Viviers • Lyon

3 reviews
Sep 18, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

6 Nights

Lyon To The Tip Of Provence On The Rhône And Saône...

Port: Lyon • Macon • Lyon • Tain-l'Hermitage • Avignon • Arles • Martigues

3 reviews
Sep 12, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

12 Nights

África Austral A Bordo Del African Dream: Una Expe...

Port: Cabo • Ciudad del Cabo • Cabo • Como • Robben Island • Cabo • Esperanza • Flora +14 more

CroisiEurope
View All Prices

4 Nights

The Rhine And Moselle Rivers

Port: Cochem • Koblenz • Rudesheim • Strasbourg

Sep 19, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

7 Nights

The Beautiful Blue Danube

Port: Melk • Wachau • Bratislava • Kalocsa • Budapest • Kalocsa • Budapest • Vienna • Esztergom +1 more

10 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights

The Seine Valley And Its Must-see Calls

Port: Paris • Poissy • Honfleur • Rouen • Paris

6 reviews
Sep 2, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

4 Nights

The Seine Valley And Its Must-see Calls

Port: Paris • Poissy • Honfleur • Rouen • Paris

3 reviews
Sep 28, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Beautiful Brittany And Royal Opulence In The Loire

Port: Nantes • Quiberon • Nantes • Saint Nazaire • Nantes • Ancenis • CHALONNES-SUR-LOIRE • Nantes

4 reviews
Sep 14, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

7 Nights

From Portugal To Spain: Porto, The Douro Valley A...

Port: Porto • Regua • Vega de Terrón • Barca d'Alva • Salamanca • Barca d'Alva • Porto • Pinhao +1 more

6 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

7 Nights

A Cruise Through Four Exquisite European Valleys

Port: Strasbourg • Eberbach • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Koblenz • Cochem • Trier • Saarbrucken

2 reviews
Sep 6, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

