Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

CroisiEurope November 2024 Cruises

CroisiEurope November 2024 Cruises

We found you 26 cruises

7 Nights

The Best Spots In Sicily And Southern Italy

Port: Malta • Porto Empedocle • Trapani • Palermo • Salerno • Naples

7 reviews
Nov 29, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
La Belle Des Oceans (Photo: CroisiEurope)
La Belle Des Oceans
La Belle Des Oceans (Photo: CroisiEurope)
La Belle Des Oceans

7 Nights

Magnificent Mudéjar Artfrom The Andalusian Flatlan...

Port: Malaga • Tangier • Casablanca • Agadir • Arrecife

Nov 7, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
Elbe Princesse
Elbe Princesse

8 Nights

From Berlin To Prague: Cruise On The Elbe And Vlta...

Port: Berlin • Potsdam • Wusterwitz • Wittenberg • Meissen • Bad Shandau • Litomerice • Melnik +1 more

2 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
Mona Lisa
Mona Lisa

3 Nights

Christmas Markets In Alsace

Port: Strasbourg • Colmar • Strasbourg

1 review
Nov 30, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

5 Nights

Porto And The Douro Valley

Port: Porto • Regua • Porto • Guimaraes • Porto

6 reviews
Nov 7, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Nights

Escapada Parisina

Port: Paris

3 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

The Best Of The Mediterranean:

Port: Malta • Ragusa • Syracuse • Malta

7 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

12 Nights

África Austral A Bordo Del African Dream: Una Expe...

Port: Cabo • Ciudad del Cabo • Cabo • Como • Robben Island • Cabo • Esperanza • Flora +14 more

CroisiEurope
View All Prices

4 Nights

Taking In 3 Countries: The Danube And Its Traditio...

Port: Vienna • Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna

5 reviews
Nov 29, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

8 Nights

From The Mekong Delta To Siem Reap

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Chao Gao • Sa Dec • Chau Doc • Phnom Penh • Koh Chen • Kampong Chhnang +1 more

Nov 28, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

5 Nights

Porto And The Douro Valley

Port: Porto • Regua • Porto • Guimaraes • Porto

2 reviews
Nov 4, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

8 Nights

From The Mekong Delta To Siem Reap

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Chao Gao • Sa Dec • Chau Doc • Phnom Penh • Koh Chen • Kampong Chhnang +1 more

Nov 4, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

3 Nights

La Magia De Los Mercados Navideños En Los Canales...

Port: Colmar

2 reviews
Nov 28, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

3 Nights

Around The World In Culinary Delights

Port: Strasbourg • Heidelberg • Eberbach • Strasbourg

6 reviews
Nov 4, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

8 Nights

From Prague To Berlin: Cruise On The Vltava And El...

Port: Prague • Litomerice • Dresden • Meissen • Genthin • Berlin

2 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival November 2024 Cruises

Carnival November 2024 Cruises

Celebrity November 2024 Cruises

Celebrity November 2024 Cruises

Crystal November 2024 Cruises

Crystal November 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line November 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line November 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) November 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) November 2024 Cruises

Princess November 2024 Cruises

Princess November 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions November 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions November 2024 Cruises

Costa November 2024 Cruises

Costa November 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways November 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways November 2024 Cruises

Azamara November 2024 Cruises

Azamara November 2024 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2024 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2024 Cruises

Pandaw November 2024 Cruises

Pandaw November 2024 Cruises

APT November 2024 Cruises

APT November 2024 Cruises

Riviera River November 2024 Cruises

Riviera River November 2024 Cruises

Virgin Voyages November 2024 Cruises

Virgin Voyages November 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions November 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions November 2024 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages November 2024 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages November 2024 Cruises

Scenic Ocean November 2024 Cruises

Scenic Ocean November 2024 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) November 2024 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) November 2024 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.